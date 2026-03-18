Endocrinologist explains hot flashes may indicate cardiovascular distress, not just menopausal hormonal issue
Hot flashes are a popular symptom experienced during menopause. But according to an endocrinologist, the root can also be in cardiovascular system.
Hot flashes are a characteristic feature of menopause that perimenopausal, menopausal and postmenopausal women experience. They are sensations of sudden, intense sweating and uncomfortable warmth. However, since they are frequently normalised, many women consider enduring them as the only option, believing this is typical of this phase.
ALSO READ: Do all women gain weight during menopause? Doctor explains and suggests 10 tips to manage weight
But this is a flawed misconception and warrants a closer look. The root cause may not always be in reproductive health, as many may believe.
Addressing this common menopausal symptom, New Jersey-based endocrinologist Dr Alessia Roehnelt endocrinologist in a March 18 Instagram post, shared why one needs to take hot flashes more seriously, alerting that it can also be a cause of cardiovascular distress.
“Hot flashes are not just something uncomfortable happening to you. They actually can be a sign of what's going on in your cardiovascular system,” she cautioned, suggesting that hot flashes are not entirely a harmless symptom and may point to any issues in your heart functioning, going beyond just a hormonal issue.
For a long time, the narrative has been that the drop in estrogen triggers a plethora of changes in women's bodies during the menopausal phase, and one of them is hot flashes. While it is true, it is not the only cause. Dr Roehnelt asserted that it is not the ‘full story.’
Cardiovascular distress as the root cause
The endocrinologist shared a detailed explanation, describing what happens in your heart as you are experiencing hot flashes. A process called ‘vasomotor response’ is at play here.
“During a hot flash, your blood vessels dilate, your heart rate increases, and your nervous system activates. This is called a vasomotor response. Everything is involved, blood vessels, nervous system,” Dr Roehnelt noted. She also mentioned that women with frequent hot flashes usually show early signs of endothelial dysfunction, a type of coronary disease that narrows arteries.
It then triggers a chain reaction: when blood vessels do not function properly, a person is at risk of many interconnected issues. Dr Roehnelt connected the dots of this interconnected cycle, which begins with weight gain, insulin resistance, poor sleep at night, and ultimately, an increased risk of cardiovascular problems.
Treatments: Two approaches
It is important to consult your doctor to discuss the symptoms and explore management and treatment options. The endocrinologist firmly worded that one should not have to ‘push through it’ because others have done it.
In fact, hot flashes can be the body's early warning sign that something is indeed wrong and requires medical attention.
The endocrinologist suggested two approaches regarding treatment: one is to undergo a full assessment and address risk factors for cardiovascular disease, such as high blood sugar or high cholesterol. While the second approach deals with hormone replacement therapy. Dr Roehnelt further emphasised that the conversation should be open, meaning it should be honest and transparent, revealing all the doubts and anxiety, so that the doctor can decide and suggest the right treatment approach.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.