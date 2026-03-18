Endocrinologist explains hot flashes may indicate cardiovascular distress, not just menopausal hormonal issue

Hot flashes are a characteristic feature of menopause that perimenopausal, menopausal and postmenopausal women experience. They are sensations of sudden, intense sweating and uncomfortable warmth. However, since they are frequently normalised, many women consider enduring them as the only option, believing this is typical of this phase. Sudden, intense sweating and sensation of heat, also popularly called hot flashes, is common in menopausal women. (Shutterstock)

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But this is a flawed misconception and warrants a closer look. The root cause may not always be in reproductive health, as many may believe.



Addressing this common menopausal symptom, New Jersey-based endocrinologist Dr Alessia Roehnelt endocrinologist in a March 18 Instagram post, shared why one needs to take hot flashes more seriously, alerting that it can also be a cause of cardiovascular distress.



“Hot flashes are not just something uncomfortable happening to you. They actually can be a sign of what's going on in your cardiovascular system,” she cautioned, suggesting that hot flashes are not entirely a harmless symptom and may point to any issues in your heart functioning, going beyond just a hormonal issue.

For a long time, the narrative has been that the drop in estrogen triggers a plethora of changes in women's bodies during the menopausal phase, and one of them is hot flashes. While it is true, it is not the only cause. Dr Roehnelt asserted that it is not the ‘full story.’