Justin Bieber’s hairline sparks debate after Hailey Vogue fallout: ‘Its crazy’

Justin Bieber is once again at the centre of online chatter — and this time, it’s about more than just his relationship. After receiving backlash for harshly speaking to his wife, Hailey Bieber, following her Vogue cover shoot, the popstar is now under fresh scrutiny over his appearance. Justin Bieber on Friday told fans in a video posted on Instagram that he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which is causing him partial facial paralysis.(AFP)

A recent photo, said to show Bieber enjoying a day at the beach, has gone viral for an unexpected reason. The image, taken from a distance, shows a shirtless man with a build similar to Justin’s — but what really caught people’s attention was a noticeable bald spot on the back of his head.

The photo has sparked heated discussion on X (formerly Twitter), racking up over 52.2 million views, thousands of likes, and hundreds of comments. While some Gen Z fans were shocked — especially remembering Justin’s early days with his famous swooping fringe — others were quick to defend him, pointing out that hair loss is totally normal, even for celebrities.

This post went viral on X which sparked lot of heated debate on Internet, one of the user wrote, “Crazy how time flies—feels like Baby just dropped and now he’s balding at 31!”

Another user chimed, “Its the drugs. I am 34 and have a full head of hair but I am starting to notice more and more grey hair forming lol.”

A different user wrote, “Just looks like a buzz cut still has the hairline lol.”

Another user took example of their grandpa, and wrote, “my grampa went bald at 17, this isnt that crazy.”

Bieber, now 31, has been the subject of hair rumours for years. Since his signature fringe days, he’s often worn hats or hoodies in public, fuelling speculation about a receding hairline or even a possible hair transplant.

As of now, he hasn’t responded to the talk, choosing to stay quiet while the internet continues to debate the viral photo.