Justin admits he never believed wife Hailey could land a Vogue cover, fans humble him: 'All he does is embarrass her'

It's tough to estimate at what point model and Rhode mogul Hailey Bieber might actually address any of the unavoidable PR crises hubby Justin Bieber keeps dragging her into, seemingly unprovoked. But, fans seem to have had enough of it. Justin Bieber admits to never believing Hailey Bieber could actually land a Vogue cover

Hailey was the cover star and story for the latest edition of Vogue, holding fort in a casual but stunningly chic drenched shot. The pages see the model reflect on motherhood, postpartum and handling everything in between — it was giving centre of attention energy, but clearly Justin wasn't down with that?

In what has to be THE most laughable backhanded compliment to exist in recent pop culture memory, Justin shared the cover and a supplementary shot to his social media, with a winding caption about...well, himself; more specifically, about the time he had a fight with Hailey and pointedly told her she'd never land a Vogue cover, obviously a hefty milestone for someone in her profession. As a matter of fact, Justin even concluded with a random apology and an acceptance of the fact that he was "sadly mistaken" (?!).

The caption verbatim read, "Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue, Yikes I know so mean. For some reason because I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even..I think as we mature we realize that we're not helping anything by getting even we're honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection. So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken".

The backlash on this has been immense, and it is worth noting that the singer has already removed the caption replacing it with a cryptic emoji line: "🤷🫵🏻🫶🏼🥹". But the internet never forgets, let alone something as cringe as this episode, so they were very quick to humble him.

Comments like "All Justin Bieber had to say was congrats But no, he goes straight to I never believed you could", "when I m in a who hates hailey bieber the most competition and my opponent is justin bieber", "maturing is realizing that justin bieber is the problem", "All Justin Bieber do is embarrass that girl", "nah I’m actually pissed bc you ruined her moment now everybody just talking about your stupid caption! men are so annoying!!" and "Justin 😭 idk if this is how you say congrats to your wife lol" still represent the more calmly worded sentiments of fans.

And if you're wondering if he won any brownie points on changing the caption, it has just made things worse.

Do you think Justin was being mean to Hailey publicly, or was he just being a little too honest about how he felt?