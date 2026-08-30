Everyday explained: Why do your fingers wrinkle in water?

In today’s episode of Everyday Explained, we’re looking at something you’ve probably noticed after spending too long in the bath, swimming pool or shower: your fingers suddenly look like tiny prunes. But why does this happen? And is your skin actually absorbing water and swelling up? The answer is more surprising than you might think. (Also read: Everyday explained: Why are school buses always painted yellow? )

Why do your fingers wrinkle in water? For years, the common explanation was that the outer layer of the skin absorbs water and swells, causing it to wrinkle. But research has shown that water-induced finger wrinkling is actually an active process controlled by the autonomic nervous system.

A study published in Muscle & Nerve found that the wrinkling is linked to vasoconstriction, or the narrowing of blood vessels in the fingers. When your fingers are submerged in water for a while, blood flow to the fingertips decreases. As the blood vessels constrict, the tissue beneath the skin loses some volume, causing the skin above it to fold and form wrinkles.

The process is controlled by the sympathetic nervous system, which is part of the autonomic nervous system and regulates functions that happen automatically. Research has found that finger wrinkling after water immersion depends on intact sympathetic nerve pathways. This is also why the wrinkles disappear once you dry your hands. As blood flow returns to normal, the tissue regains its volume and the skin gradually smooths out.