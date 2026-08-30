Everyday explained: Why do your fingers wrinkle in water?
Ever wondered why your fingers wrinkle after a long bath or swim? It’s not simply because your skin absorbs water. Here’s what science says.
In today’s episode of Everyday Explained, we’re looking at something you’ve probably noticed after spending too long in the bath, swimming pool or shower: your fingers suddenly look like tiny prunes. But why does this happen? And is your skin actually absorbing water and swelling up? The answer is more surprising than you might think. (Also read: Everyday explained: Why are school buses always painted yellow? )
Why do your fingers wrinkle in water?
For years, the common explanation was that the outer layer of the skin absorbs water and swells, causing it to wrinkle. But research has shown that water-induced finger wrinkling is actually an active process controlled by the autonomic nervous system.
A study published in Muscle & Nerve found that the wrinkling is linked to vasoconstriction, or the narrowing of blood vessels in the fingers. When your fingers are submerged in water for a while, blood flow to the fingertips decreases. As the blood vessels constrict, the tissue beneath the skin loses some volume, causing the skin above it to fold and form wrinkles.
The process is controlled by the sympathetic nervous system, which is part of the autonomic nervous system and regulates functions that happen automatically. Research has found that finger wrinkling after water immersion depends on intact sympathetic nerve pathways. This is also why the wrinkles disappear once you dry your hands. As blood flow returns to normal, the tissue regains its volume and the skin gradually smooths out.
Could wrinkled fingers help you grip wet objects?
Scientists have also explored whether water-induced wrinkles serve a practical purpose. A 2013 study published in Biology Letters found that people could handle submerged objects more quickly with wrinkled fingers than with unwrinkled fingers. The researchers suggested that the wrinkles may have evolved to improve handling of objects in wet conditions.
More recent research has also found that wrinkled fingers may reduce the amount of grip force needed to hold wet objects, suggesting that the wrinkles could improve grip efficiency in watery environments. However, the theory is not universally accepted. A separate 2014 study found that wrinkling did not improve dexterity when handling wet objects and did not affect touch sensitivity. So, while the grip theory remains an interesting explanation for why this response may have evolved, scientists are still studying its exact function.
Why do your fingers wrinkle but not your whole hand?
The wrinkling is most noticeable on the fingertips and palms, areas known as glabrous skin, which do not have hair. These areas have a distinctive structure and rich supply of nerves and blood vessels. Interestingly, water-induced finger wrinkling has also been studied as a simple indicator of sympathetic nerve function.
So, the next time your fingers turn wrinkly after a long bath, remember: it isn’t simply because your skin has soaked up water. Your nervous system is actively changing blood flow to your fingertips and those tiny wrinkles may have a functional purpose too.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More