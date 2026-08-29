Everyday explained: Why are school buses always painted yellow?

In today’s episode of Everyday Explained, we’re looking at something you’ve probably seen countless times but may never have questioned: the bright yellow school bus. From the United States to parts of Canada, the colour has become closely associated with school transportation. But why yellow? The answer has less to do with aesthetics and more to do with visibility, safety and a decision made nearly a century ago. (Also read: Everyday explained: Why are keyboard letters not arranged in alphabetical order? )

It started with a meeting in 1939 The yellow colour used on American school buses can be traced back to a 1939 conference at Teachers College, Columbia University. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), education officials, transportation experts and school-bus manufacturers met to establish common standards for school buses.

At the time, there was no standard colour for school buses. Different communities used different colours, making the vehicles less recognisable and creating challenges for manufacturing and maintenance. The conference established a standard colour known as “National School Bus Chrome”, a shade of yellow-orange that became associated with school buses across the United States.

Why was yellow chosen? The colour was chosen primarily for visibility. According to Smithsonian Magazine, the yellow shade made the black lettering on school buses easier to read in the early morning light, when many children were travelling to school. Teachers College, Columbia University, which hosted the 1939 conference, also notes that the colour was selected because black lettering stood out clearly against the yellow background.

The standardised colour also made school buses instantly recognisable to motorists. The NHTSA says the uniform appearance helps drivers identify school buses and recognise that they are carrying children. That recognition matters particularly when buses stop to pick up or drop off students, when other drivers need to be alert and follow school-bus safety rules.