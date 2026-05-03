Struggling to cut screen time? Therapist reveals practical ways to break phone addiction without feeling deprived

The therapist said, “ Phone addiction is when your brain starts relying on your phone to avoid discomfort. It becomes the fastest way to deal with stress, boredom, or loneliness. The more relief it brings, the more your brain depends on it.”

Can’t stop checking your phone? While it may feel like just a habit, it can also become an addiction. In fact, more than half the population is caught in a cycle of constant scrolling, notifications, and the urge to stay connected. In an Instagram post dated May 3, 2026, therapist Nadia Addesi shared practical tips to overcome this habit.

She added that eventually, it becomes automatic, and you reach for it without thinking, even when it drains you and pulls you out of your own life. You still reach for it.

When does it become a problem? According to Nadia, here are the reasons when it starts becoming a problem:

You open your phone mid-task and forget what you were doing.

You scroll when you feel overwhelmed or overstimulated.

You check it before you even get out of bed.

You carry it from room to room, even when you’re not using it.

You check it during quiet moments — even when nothing’s happening.

You reach for it during conversations.

You feel anxious when it’s not nearby. Why is it hard to stop? Nadia highlighted that your brain is wired to quickly alleviate discomfort, and your phone offers instant relief within seconds. So, it becomes the fastest fix.

And the more it works, the more your brain remembers the shortcut: