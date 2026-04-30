AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares ideal bedroom temperature and 7 other habits for better sleep

Taking to Instagram on April 29, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared eight such habits to incorporate in our lives for better sleep.

Despite looking forward to it, not everyone finds it easy to drift into a blissful slumber. While this may be caused by a wide variety of reasons, making a few changes in the daily lifestyle and sleeping habits often helps.

Quality sleep is one of the immutable requirements of good health. Though the body is physically at rest at the time, it is metabolically very active, with the tissues getting repaired and energised after the day’s work.

1. Keep a consistent sleep schedule The body is known to adapt to the routine that one regularly follows. “Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day strengthens your circadian rhythm, helping you fall asleep faster and improving overall sleep quality,” shared Dr Sethi.

2. Keep your bedroom cool A cool bedroom helps one fall asleep better than a warm one. According to Dr Sethi, the room temperature of around 15 to 19 degrees Celsius (60 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit) is ideal for sleeping. “A cooler room lowers your core body temperature, helping you relax and improve sleep quality,” he explained.

3. Manage stress The modern urban lifestyle is increasingly stressful, which has a negative impact on one’s sleep quality. Stress raises the level of cortisol in the body, which keeps one alert and awake. To counter the condition, Dr Sethi recommended techniques such as deep breathing, meditation or stretching before sleep, which can help one relax and fall asleep faster.

4. Limit screens before bedtime Excessive screen time is a problem that all modern individuals have to deal with to some extent. “Phones, laptops, and televisions emit blue light, which suppresses melatonin, a hormone that signals sleep time,” expressed Dr Sethi. His suggestion: “Avoid screens at least 30 minutes before bedtime to reduce sleep disruption.”

5. Optimise your sleep environment When it comes to trying to fall asleep, the environment plays a major role. According to the gastroenterologist, “Noise, light, and temperature can make or break your sleep. A cool, dark and quiet room improves sleep quality.”

6. Avoid caffeine late in the day Caffeine is known to be a stimulant that helps us stay awake. Dr Sethi explained that caffeine blocks adenosine, a chemical that helps one feel sleepy. “Avoid coffee, tea, or energy drinks in the evening to fall asleep more easily,” he advised.

7. Exercise regularly The importance of exercise in a healthy lifestyle cannot be overstated. Physical activity increases adenosine buildup, helps one feel sleepy at night and reduces stress hormones. “However, avoid intense workouts too close to bedtime,” cautioned Dr Sethi.

8. Don't eat heavy meals before bed Eating a large meal ahead of bedtime makes the body work hard to digest the food. This, in turn, keeps one alert and makes it harder for them to fall asleep. If one feels hungry near bedtime, they should go for a light snack, suggested Dr Sethi.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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