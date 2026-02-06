AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist explains what ‘sleep fragmentation’ really means; shares tips to improve sleep quality

The importance of sleep in leading a healthy life can rarely be overstated. While it is a natural process for all living beings, how it exactly works continues to be a complex and fascinating phenomenon. Scrolling through the phone in bed reduces sleep quality, warns Dr Sethi. (Shutterstock)

While we consider sleep as a time of rest, our bodies are very much active throughout the period. According to the Cleveland Clinic, important things taking place while we are sleeping include:

Energy conservation and storage: When we are awake, the cells in our body use stored energy to function. When we are asleep, they use less energy and restock.

Self-repair and recovery: The body finds it easier to heal injuries and repair itself at a time when we are less active.

Brain maintenance: The brain “reorganises and catalogues memories and learned information” when we are asleep, making it easier to learn and remember. While an adult needs between seven to nine hours of sleep every day, it is possible for an individual to remain tired after sleeping for eight hours. Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, took to Instagram on February 6 to explain the phenomenon.

According to Dr Sethi, being tired even after sleeping for a sufficiently long period of time is often the result of sleep fragmentation. This means that one wakes up more than they realise.