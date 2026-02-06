AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist explains what ‘sleep fragmentation’ really means; shares tips to improve sleep quality
Sleeping eight hours every day can still leave a person feeling tired if the quality of sleep is reduced, shares Dr Sethi.
The importance of sleep in leading a healthy life can rarely be overstated. While it is a natural process for all living beings, how it exactly works continues to be a complex and fascinating phenomenon.
While we consider sleep as a time of rest, our bodies are very much active throughout the period. According to the Cleveland Clinic, important things taking place while we are sleeping include:
- Energy conservation and storage: When we are awake, the cells in our body use stored energy to function. When we are asleep, they use less energy and restock.
- Self-repair and recovery: The body finds it easier to heal injuries and repair itself at a time when we are less active.
- Brain maintenance: The brain “reorganises and catalogues memories and learned information” when we are asleep, making it easier to learn and remember.
While an adult needs between seven to nine hours of sleep every day, it is possible for an individual to remain tired after sleeping for eight hours. Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, took to Instagram on February 6 to explain the phenomenon.
According to Dr Sethi, being tired even after sleeping for a sufficiently long period of time is often the result of sleep fragmentation. This means that one wakes up more than they realise.
Signs of low-quality sleep
Dr Sethi listed some signs by which we can identify poor sleep. These include:
- Waking up tired
- Needing caffeine to feel normal
- Brain fog
- Afternoon crash
The most common sleep disruptors, according to the gastroenterologist, include:
- Late caffeine
- Alcohol
- Late heavy meals
- Scrolling through the phone or bright lights while in bed
How to improve sleep quality
Dr Sethi’s checklist for quality sleep contains the following steps:
- Stop caffeine eight hours before bed
- Finish dinner three hours before bed
- Drink alcohol only occasionally, less, and not near bedtime, if at all
- Keep the bedroom cool and dark
- Do not take the phone to bed
If tiredness persists, it may be because of sleep apnea, restless legs, medications, stress, or low iron levels. It is better to discuss these with the doctor, shared Dr Sethi.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
