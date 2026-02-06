Hyderabad doctor lists 4 benefits that can be observed within 2 weeks of adding ‘whole eggs to the daily diet’
Eggs are a nutrient-dense food item that provides multiple health benefits, from boosting brain health to stabilising blood sugar levels, shares Dr Reddy.
Eggs are undoubtedly one of the most versatile foods on the planet, loaded with nutritional benefits. According to Healthline, a single large boiled egg contains 6 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat and 78 calories. The micronutrients present include vitamins A, B12, B6, D and E, folate, pantothenic acid, riboflavin, phosphorus, selenium, calcium and zinc.
As such, the support that it provides to health cannot be understated. To highlight how essential eggs are to the daily diet, Hyderabad-based dermatologist Dr Pooja Reddy took to Instagram on February 4 and listed out the changes that the body undergoes after consuming whole eggs every single day for two weeks.
Improvement in muscle, connective tissues and skin
Dr Reddy noted that eggs are the best quality of protein available. Consuming it daily strengthens muscles and connective tissues and boosts skin health, as the body receives the “highest quality of amino acids” in the exact ratio in which it is needed.
Lowering fatty liver risk and boosting brain health
Eggs are the richest source of choline, shared Dr Reddy, a nutrient that prevents fatty liver. It also supports brain health, providing better focus, sharper concentration, and stronger memory. While 90 percent of people do not get enough choline in their regular diet, four eggs provide the full daily requirement, highlighted Dr Reddy.
Increases good cholesterol
Eggs contain HDL (high-density lipoprotein), also known as good cholesterol. Studies have shown that daily consumption of eggs increases good cholesterol by 10 percent within weeks, shared Dr Reddy. It also helps maintain a healthy ratio of good and bad cholesterol.
Stabilises blood sugar levels
Eating eggs for breakfast instead of carbohydrate-rich foods like dosa or paratha helps maintain stable blood sugar levels throughout the entire day. “No spikes, no crashes, no hunger until lunch,” noted Dr Reddy. “You will feel more energetic and focused.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
