Unrelenting migraines? Neurologist shares the top 5 magnesium variants to manage headaches and chronic pain

In an Instagram video shared on March 19, the neurologist highlights, “‘Take magnesium’ is lazy advice. Which type? For what goal? At what dose? Not all magnesium formulations are created equal. Some are useless and some are game changers. Here are my top five formulations for migraine and chronic pain brains. The key is balancing benefit and tolerability.”

Dr Eli Sader, a double board-certified neurologist and pain medicine specialist, is breaking down the most effective magnesium formulations for managing migraines and chronic pain , highlighting which forms are best absorbed by the body.

Migraines and chronic pain can feel relentless, often pushing people to try everything from medications to lifestyle tweaks in search of relief. Among the many options, magnesium has emerged as a promising, science-backed ally – but not all forms work the same way. The type you choose can influence how well it’s absorbed, how it affects your body, and even the kind of symptoms it helps target, from acute migraine attacks to ongoing discomfort and sleep disturbances.

Magnesium sulfate Magnesium sulphate is Dr Sader’s preferred form for intravenous administration, typically used to manage severe, treatment-resistant migraines or address significant magnesium deficiency. It is strictly administered in clinical settings and is not suitable for oral use at home, as it is poorly absorbed through the digestive system.

Ranking it at five, he explains, “This is my go-to for IV use, for example, in migraine cocktails or severe deficiency. Not something you want to take orally at home because it's not easily absorbed.”

Magnesium oxide Dr Sader points out that while magnesium oxide is commonly used as a laxative and features in many inexpensive supplements, it has relatively low bioavailability. Much of it passes through the body without being effectively absorbed, which is why it isn’t a top choice for the neurologist.

He explains, “Number four, magnesium oxide. Very common but poorly absorbed. Most of it just passes through you. So, not my favorite due to that reason, but it's a good laxative. Magnesium oxide is in a lot of cheap supplements for a reason.”

Magnesium citrate According to the neurologist, magnesium citrate is well absorbed by the body, but it’s best suited for those dealing with mild constipation, as it also has a laxative effect. For that reason, it isn’t considered ideal for daily migraine prevention.

He also adds, “I will note that citrate and oxide forms at 500 to 600 milligrams daily have the most robust clinical trial data supporting their use. The highest quality evidence comes from a landmark trial using 600 mg of magnesium citrate daily and showed a 42 percent reduction in attack frequency compared to 16 percent with placebo over 12 weeks.”

Magnesium L-threonate Dr Sader highlights that magnesium L-threonate is the only form known to effectively cross the blood-brain barrier, making it particularly relevant for brain fog and cognitive symptoms. However, he notes that it tends to be expensive, and the evidence supporting its benefits is still evolving.

He explains, “Number two, magnesium L-threonate. Unique because it's the only one that crosses the blood-brain barrier. So, theoretically, it can be more helpful for brain fog and cognitive symptoms, but it's expensive and the evidence is still evolving. Specifically, I would like to see a study comparing it to magnesium taurate and magnesium malate.”

Magnesium glycinate Dr Sader’s top recommendation is magnesium glycinate. It is highly bioavailable, gentle on the stomach, and particularly beneficial for migraines, anxiety, and promoting restful sleep – making it a well-tolerated option even for those with sensitive digestion.

He notes, “Number one, magnesium glycinate. Highly absorbable, gentle on the stomach, great for migraine, anxiety, and sleep. Better for those with a sensitive stomach.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.