Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Curbing phone addiction: Desi, physical games to challenge e-game fixation at UP govt primary schools

ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
Jun 19, 2025 09:12 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh introduces a calendar of traditional games for Classes 1-8 to promote culture, fitness, and reduce mobile addiction among students.

The Uttar Pradesh basic education department has introduced a calendar of traditional Indian games for students of Classes 1 to 8 across government primary and upper primary schools. The move is aimed at reconnecting children with their cultural roots and curbing the growing mobile phone addiction.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The initiative, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aims to encourage physical activity and reduce children’s screen time by promoting indigenous games like Posham Pa and Langdi Taang.

The calendar, prepared by experts from the State Institute of Education (SIE), Prayagraj—a unit of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT)—has been distributed digitally to around 1.5 lakh schools across the state, for the benefit of over 1.5 crore students.

“The illustrated PDF calendar has been shared with school principals, who have been instructed to incorporate these games into teacher-parent meetings and other school events to actively engage children,” said Anil Kumar, principal in-charge, SIE-Prayagraj.

This initiative is a step toward reviving traditional games and improving both mental and physical health among students, he added.

Officials hope the games will not only promote fitness and teamwork but also instill cultural pride among young learners.

Curbing phone addiction: Desi, physical games to challenge e-game fixation at UP govt primary schools
