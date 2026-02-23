Take a video tour of Vivek Oberoi's luxurious Dubai villa with lake view, lavish gardens, tasteful decor by his wife

Surrounded by a tranquil lake, the constant chirping of birds, a lavish swimming pool, and a stunning garden full of trees, plants, and vines decorating the facade of the house, herbs, vegetables, and gorgeous flowers, Vivek's Dubai villa is a home away from home. Let's take a tour:

In a June 2024 episode shared on YouTube by Curly Tales, Vivek gave a tour of his beautiful villa and shared details about the home. The actor also confessed that he initially preferred a location in downtown Dubai for its proximity to his office in Business Bay. However, Priyanka insisted on their current location because she wanted a place where she could see water and hear birds chirping.

Peaceful, vintage, and homey; these are a few adjectives that describe Vivek Oberoi 's tranquil abode in Dubai. The villa, located in The Meadows neighbourhood – a choice his wife, Priyanka Alva Oberoi, made, was also completely decorated by her.

Vivek describes the house as being "tastefully done" in an easy, vintage, and very homey style. While Priyanka is responsible for the overall decor and gardening, Vivek curated the home's art collection, which consists exclusively of Indian artists. The villa is situated near a lake with a fountain and is surrounded by lush greenery, including Gulmohar trees that remind Vivek of growing up in Juhu.

The details A one-storey home, one of the striking features of the villa is the verdant garden surrounds it, where the swimming pool is situated alongside a gazebo for relaxing in balmy weather, an outdoor dining area, and a small football court for his kids to play.

As one enters the villa, they are welcomed into a foyer that opens into a cosy sitting area, tastefully decorated with a wicker chandelier, lace curtains, plants, comfy sofa chairs, a vintage entryway mirror, and stylish carpets. The villa features an open floor plan, wooden flooring, and a white wall theme throughout.

As for the decor of the living area, done by Priyanka, it features gilded mirrors, several artworks by Indian artists that Vivek collected over the years, chandeliers, vintage-style cupboards and side tables, a glass working table, plush armchairs and cushions, and art pieces collected over the years.

The kitchen, too, follows an open floor plan, with the cooking area in a modular style, while the dining space features a wooden breakfast counter, a wooden glass dining table with vintage wooden chairs, a bar counter, and a plus chair.