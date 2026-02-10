5 Instagrammable cafes in Dubai with delectable coffee, bakes and cosy decor that you cannot miss out on
Cosy cafes in Dubai to slow down, sip great coffee, and unwind - here are five must-visit spots you can relax in.
If you’re travelling to Dubai and love discovering cosy cafes where you can slow down, sip good coffee, and simply relax, this list deserves a spot on your itinerary. From garden cafés and minimalist wellness spaces to design-forward coffee spots steeped in local culture, the city’s café scene has something for every mood.
Also Read | Want to enjoy rich, decadent hot chocolate for the holidays? Here are 7 best spots in Delhi NCR
In an Instagram post shared on February 11, 2025, travel blogger Malina rounded up five cafés that are perfect for lingering afternoons, aesthetic interiors, and exceptional brews. Whether you’re cafe-hopping or carving out quiet moments between sightseeing, these spots are well worth checking out.
Oath Cafe
Nestled on Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 1, this cafe is a serene hideaway that blends cosy interiors with a lush green setting. The space features warm wooden panels, comfortable sofas, minimalist tables, and a relaxed bar-stool seating area. The real highlight, however, is the sprawling garden meadow dotted with flowering trees, which transforms the café experience - spending a lazy afternoon sipping coffee, surrounded by greenery, slows down time in the best possible way. Malina’s top pick here is the matcha, loved for its smooth and well-balanced flavour.
Average cost: AED 70 for two people (approx.)
STIR Coffee
Located in Jumeirah Village Triangle, this cafe embraces a clean, minimalist aesthetic with crisp whites and deep blue accents, paired with cosy seating zones and a dedicated wellness hub. Adjoining a super-cool gym next door, it’s an ideal pit stop for fitness enthusiasts looking to refuel with a caffeine fix after intense workout sessions. Malina recommends sampling their freshly baked pastries, nourishing healthy meals, and the tonic matcha - especially if you’re a matcha maniac who enjoys bold, punchy flavours.
Average cost: AED 60 to 70 for two people (approx)
The Lazy Guy Cafe
The Lazy Guy is a favourite for its effortlessly Instagrammable aesthetic and polished, design-forward vibe. The decor strikes the perfect balance between minimal and playful - think premium outdoor seating, sculptural chairs, colourful tables, and thoughtfully curated details that make every corner photo-worthy. Even the indoor seating feels elevated, with a cosy yet luxe atmosphere that invites you to linger. With locations in Downtown Dubai and DIFC, it’s ideal for curating an aesthetic feed while enjoying great coffee and bakes. Malina’s top pick here? Their indulgent sea salt cookies - crispy, gooey, and utterly addictive.
Average cost: AED 150 for two people (approx.)
Heaf House
Located in Souq Badr, Heaf is an Emirati-owned cafe inspired by the Arabic tradition of the host tasting coffee before offering it to guests - where the inaugural test cup is known as Heaf. The space blends Bedouin heritage with modern luxury, featuring earthy tones, sculptural wooden pillars, billowing fabric ceilings reminiscent of a Bedouin tent, and cosy, design-forward seating. Outdoors, palm-lined garden seating adds to the calm, sunlit vibe. Highly Instagrammable and serene, Malina loves Heaf for its striking design and delectable pastries, paired with specialty brews made using ONA Roastery beans.
Average cost: AED 60 for two people (approx.)
BKRY
Tucked away in Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, this multidisciplinary bakespace treats baking as an art form rather than just a means of making food. An artisanal hub where experimentation thrives, the cafe features a sprawling yet cosy interior with a clean, minimalist aesthetic, an open kitchen, and subtle barn-style design elements that add character to the space. Calm, creative, and thoughtfully designed, it’s the kind of place you linger in. According to Malina, both the pastries and the coffee here are truly exceptional.
Average cost: AED 60 for two people (approx.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.