5 Instagrammable cafes in Dubai with delectable coffee, bakes and cosy decor that you cannot miss out on

If you’re travelling to Dubai and love discovering cosy cafes where you can slow down, sip good coffee, and simply relax, this list deserves a spot on your itinerary. From garden cafés and minimalist wellness spaces to design-forward coffee spots steeped in local culture, the city’s café scene has something for every mood. Check out these five aesthetic cafes with cosy decor and delicious food, recommended by Malina. (Pexel) Also Read | Want to enjoy rich, decadent hot chocolate for the holidays? Here are 7 best spots in Delhi NCR In an Instagram post shared on February 11, 2025, travel blogger Malina rounded up five cafés that are perfect for lingering afternoons, aesthetic interiors, and exceptional brews. Whether you’re cafe-hopping or carving out quiet moments between sightseeing, these spots are well worth checking out.

Oath Cafe

Nestled on Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 1, this cafe is a serene hideaway that blends cosy interiors with a lush green setting. The space features warm wooden panels, comfortable sofas, minimalist tables, and a relaxed bar-stool seating area. The real highlight, however, is the sprawling garden meadow dotted with flowering trees, which transforms the café experience - spending a lazy afternoon sipping coffee, surrounded by greenery, slows down time in the best possible way. Malina’s top pick here is the matcha, loved for its smooth and well-balanced flavour. Average cost: AED 70 for two people (approx.) STIR Coffee

Located in Jumeirah Village Triangle, this cafe embraces a clean, minimalist aesthetic with crisp whites and deep blue accents, paired with cosy seating zones and a dedicated wellness hub. Adjoining a super-cool gym next door, it’s an ideal pit stop for fitness enthusiasts looking to refuel with a caffeine fix after intense workout sessions. Malina recommends sampling their freshly baked pastries, nourishing healthy meals, and the tonic matcha - especially if you’re a matcha maniac who enjoys bold, punchy flavours. Average cost: AED 60 to 70 for two people (approx) The Lazy Guy Cafe

The Lazy Guy is a favourite for its effortlessly Instagrammable aesthetic and polished, design-forward vibe. The decor strikes the perfect balance between minimal and playful - think premium outdoor seating, sculptural chairs, colourful tables, and thoughtfully curated details that make every corner photo-worthy. Even the indoor seating feels elevated, with a cosy yet luxe atmosphere that invites you to linger. With locations in Downtown Dubai and DIFC, it’s ideal for curating an aesthetic feed while enjoying great coffee and bakes. Malina’s top pick here? Their indulgent sea salt cookies - crispy, gooey, and utterly addictive. Average cost: AED 150 for two people (approx.) Heaf House

Located in Souq Badr, Heaf is an Emirati-owned cafe inspired by the Arabic tradition of the host tasting coffee before offering it to guests - where the inaugural test cup is known as Heaf. The space blends Bedouin heritage with modern luxury, featuring earthy tones, sculptural wooden pillars, billowing fabric ceilings reminiscent of a Bedouin tent, and cosy, design-forward seating. Outdoors, palm-lined garden seating adds to the calm, sunlit vibe. Highly Instagrammable and serene, Malina loves Heaf for its striking design and delectable pastries, paired with specialty brews made using ONA Roastery beans. Average cost: AED 60 for two people (approx.) BKRY