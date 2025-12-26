Want to enjoy rich, decadent hot chocolate for the holidays? Here are 7 best spots in Delhi NCR

If you’re craving the indulgent haze of hot chocolate - the kind that’s rich, creamy and unapologetically chocolatey, and doesn’t taste like Bournvita stirred into milk - this holiday season is the perfect excuse to explore the city’s cosiest cocoa spots. From thick, decadent cups to slow-sipped, comforting classics, Delhi has no shortage of places to warm up this winter. Discover the best hot chocolate spots in Delhi NCR!(Pexel)

In a December 25 Instagram post, NCR Cafes rounded up a curated list of the seven best places in the capital to savour rich, indulgent hot chocolate - and these cosy favourites are ones you won’t want to miss. They captioned the post, “After sipping it at 20+ places across Delhi NCR, we finally found the seven spots where hot chocolate actually tastes like hot chocolate - rich, thick, velvety, indulgent…not just warm chocolatey milk.”

Colocal Chocolates

Best known for their signature “Indian origin chocolates,” Colocal delivers a rich, indulgent chocolate dining experience that has made it a favourite among the city’s chocolate and coffee aficionados. Their hot chocolate is a bold, no-nonsense cocoa hit that instantly warms you from the inside out - and the best part? You can customise the intensity, choosing exactly how deep and decadent you want your cup to be, from light and comforting to unapologetically intense.

Locations - Chhatarpur, Khan Market, Noida Sector 104

Savorworks Coffee & Chocolate Atelier

Known for their artisanal coffees and indulgent bean-to-bar chocolates, Savorworks serves up a luxuriously rich, slow-sipped hot chocolate made for true cocoa connoisseurs. Deep, decadent and comforting, each cup feels thoughtfully crafted - and you can personalise the experience with flavours like gingerbread, pistachio white chocolate and more, making every visit a little different and delightfully indulgent.

Location - Greater Kailash 3

Pauls

A household name, Pauls is a beloved French bakery-cafe known for its classic patisserie, indulgent meals and reliably good coffee. Their European-style hot chocolate strikes the perfect balance between smooth and comforting - rich without being overpowering - with every sip feeling like a cosy, indulgent warm hug.

Locations - Saket, Vasant Kunj, Gurgaon

Cafe Dori

More than just a cafe, Cafe Dori brings together a thoughtfully curated gift store, a relaxed workspace and a pet-friendly dining space under one roof. Known for its European-style delicacies inspired by French, English and Eastern European cuisines, the cafe exudes a delightfully cosy charm - perfectly complemented by a well-balanced, indulgent cup of hot chocolate that feels both comforting and refined.

Locations - Chhatarpur and Sunder Nursery

Manam Chocolate

One of India’s leading craft chocolate brands, Manam Chocolate truly does it all. From farming and fermenting cacao to crafting chocolate entirely from scratch, the brand is redefining the Indian craft chocolate experience at the heart of South Delhi. Their hot chocolate is pure bean-to-bar magic in a cup - rich, intense and unapologetically chocolatey. And the best part? It’s available in a wide range of flavours, so there’s something to suit every kind of cocoa lover.

Location - Malviya Nagar

La Vie Douce

A Greek-Bohemian haven, La Vie Douce serves up hearty continental and Italian delicacies in a warm, inviting ambience that’s ideal for cosy dates or laid-back catch-ups with friends. Their hot chocolate is lusciously creamy and deeply comforting - the kind you linger over, perfectly suited for long winter conversations and lazy evenings.

Location - Gurgaon, Sector 65

Hashery

A cosy, Christmassy escape, Hashery is almost always buzzing with dessert lovers, yet still manages to feel warm, inviting and wonderfully comforting. The ambience encourages you to slow down, unwind and soak it all in. Their hot chocolate is thick, luxurious and meant to be savoured sip by sip - and the best part is the customisation. From white to milk to dark chocolate, with a range of flavours and toppings to choose from, you can tailor your cup exactly to your mood.

Locations - Connaught Place and Greater Kailash 2

