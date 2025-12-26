The ultimate guide to Delhi-NCR’s best hot chocolate spots this winter: 5 cafes you just cannot miss this chilly season!

It’s officially Hot Chocolate Season in Delhi! Whether you’re looking for a thick Spanish-style indulgence or a cosy aesthetic vibe for your next Instagram dump, the city's cocoa game is stronger than ever. So grab your puffer jackets because here are the absolute best spots in Delhi to get your fix this holiday season. Delhi-NCR’s best hot chocolate this winter Colocal (Khan Market and Noida)

If you want your hot chocolate to look exactly like a Pinterest board, Colocal is the undisputed champion. As India’s first live chocolate factory, they take the “bean-to-bar” process very seriously, allowing you to customise your drink based on cocoa percentages ranging from a smooth 55% to a dark, intense 72%. The absolute crowd-favourite is their Campfire Hot Chocolate, which comes topped with a massive, perfectly toasted marshmallow that melts right into the thick, velvety liquid. Price: ₹350 – ₹450 approx. Manam Chocolate (Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar)

The newest “it” girl on the Delhi chocolate scene has arrived from Hyderabad and immediately raised the bar for everyone else. Manam Chocolate's signature hot chocolate is crafted from single-origin Indian cacao, resulting in a flavour profile that is incredibly complex and smooth without being cloyingly sweet. Price: ₹400 – ₹550 approx. The Big Chill Cakery (Khan Market)

You can’t call yourself a true Delhiite if you haven’t spent a winter evening at Big Chill, but while everyone usually rushes for the Mississippi Mud Pie, the hot chocolate is the real unsung hero. This isn't a fancy, “refined” drink — it is a thick, mousse-like drink that feels like a warm hug. The vibe is always buzzing, and there's nothing like a walk in Khan Market with the love of your life, hot chocolate in hand. Price: ₹350 – ₹400 approx. LoCol by Subko (New Khanna Market)

For the coffee snobs who have decided to pivot to cacao for the winter, Subko is the place to be seen. Located in the unassuming lanes of New Khanna Market, Subko treats its chocolate with the same scientific precision they apply to its speciality coffee. They have a variety of drinking chocolates with flavours like Podi, Lavender and Peppermint. Plus, they're one of the only coffee bars in Delhi to offer coconut milk. Price: ₹450 – ₹600 approx. PAUL (Vasant Kunj & Saket)