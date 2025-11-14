The spicy guacamole kick your tortilla chips deserve

If you think guacamole is perfect as it is, wait until you try it with heat, your style — it's going to be absolutely addictive. Spicy guacamole, for some lip-smacking snacking (Photo: Happy Foodie)

A fat bowl of mushy guac is comforting. This recipe though, carries a spicy little tweak which elevates the humble dip from 'Netflix and chill' energy to that of a roaring dinner party. The trick is layering the spice instead of overwhelming the dip, which takes the classic creamy avocado base and gives it a bold, bright kick without changing its core flavour profile. Lime juice keeps the avocados tangy, the cilantro and tomatoes adds a fresh layer of flavour while the hint of grated garlic and minced peppers tie the whole show together. Follow the super simple, customisable recipe below.

Spicy guacamole Ingredients: Ripe avocados (halved, seeded and scooped) - 3, juice of 2 limes, kosher salt - 3/4tsp, ground cumin - 1/2tsp, Sriracha - 1tsp, diced red onion - 1/2 cup, seeded and diced jalapeno pepper - 1, seeded and diced tomatoes - 2, chopped cilantro - 2tbsps, minced garlic cloves - 1

Method: In a big mixing bowl, coat the scooped avocado with lime juice. Use a fork or potato masher to mash the avocado. Mix in the salt, cumin, and Sriracha and continue mashing. Gently stir in the onion, jalapeño, tomatoes, cilantro, and garlic. Allow the mixture to rest at room temperature for about an hour before serving.

If you don't happen to have any Sriracha on hand, you can sub the amount for your favourite hot sauce, though go a little easy if the flavours on it are a little too intense. A quarter to a half teaspoon of some cayenne pepper will also do the trick.

(recipe from My Baking Addiction)

You'll never have guac the straight way again!