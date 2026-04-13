Inside a hidden sanctuary in Bengaluru that isn't just a majestic members-only club but a whole new world

The arrival at Arq By The Leela is not merely an entry: it is a profound transition. Tucked within the sprawling grandeur of The Leela Palace Bengaluru, Arq exists as a 'palace within a palace', a 10,000-square-foot sanctuary where the city’s cacophony dissolves into a curated hush. Also read | Inside India's 1st no-electricity restaurant in Jaipur with thousands of mirrors and only candles for light Arq By The Leela is a luxurious members-only club in Bengaluru that offers a sensory experience with its stunning decor, gourmet cuisine, and exclusive community. (All photos: Arq By The Leela and The Leela Palace Bengaluru) Designed by the international firm AvroKO, the space operates on the principle of 'layered discovery', functioning like a living library of wonders where every room transition shifts the emotional register. Here, the decor is a deep dive into Indian heritage reimagined through a global lens, underscored by a subtle, ethereal underwater metaphor that guides the guest through its subterranean-style intimacy.

Arq boasts stunning decor, including a grand entrance and a modern bar with blue-and-gold speckled wall panels and a blue patterned counter with matching stools,

A tapestry of stone, heritage, spirited sanctuaries The journey begins in an octagonal vestibule, where the walls hold a rich dialogue between deep-green Udaipur stone and bespoke Sabyasachi for Nilaya wallpaper. Underfoot, a breathtaking geometry of Udaipur green, Calacatta gold, and tiger onyx marble creates a 3D depth so profound it feels as though you are walking atop a giant, polished gem. Every corner houses a 'jewel box' frame, from the sculptural reception desk — a marriage of dark wood and metal topped with emerald marble — to the brass panels handcrafted by DIART Studio. These panels feature intricate repousse work embedded with lapis lazuli, a recurring blue motif that leads you deeper into the club’s heart. The transition into the Cigar Lounge feels like a sophisticated playground, where the lighting is calibrated to cast cinematic shadows across sculptural niches that hold natural red and white coral. As the path winds toward the humidor, the atmosphere shifts again. The ceiling transforms into a high-gloss, deep teal that mirrors a backlit central cabinet holding rare, amber-hued spirits.

Dining at Arq is a performance, not just a meal. Chef Siddharth Pandey's six-course vegetarian tasting menu was a masterclass in bespoke cuisine.

A gastronomic performance Dining at Arq is a performance rather than a prescriptive service. A six-course vegetarian tasting menu by chef Siddharth Pandey showcased this bespoke philosophy, beginning with a bright pear and chèvre salad balanced by toasted pecans and a honey-balsamic vinaigrette. This was followed by a velvety broccoli and lentil marak, a light yet deeply nourishing reimagining of the classic Hyderabadi broth. The meal reached a crescendo with a mushroom galawat served atop a soft mini kulcha and a sophisticated rajma ki khichdi, where kidney beans and rice were slow-cooked to a risotto-like consistency and served with a palette of fiery thecha and rich ghee. A tropical and refreshing passion fruit and pineapple sorbet served as a palate cleanser in between. The finale was deconstructed gujiya knish and rabri that reimagined the traditional Holi sweet, gujiya. It was paired with a silky rabri espuma (a light, aerated milk foam) to provide the classic creamy pairing without the heaviness of a traditional dessert.

'The Theatre' at ZLB23: a 4-act mixology journey through spirits, in an industrial-chic Kyoto-style speakeasy at The Leela Palace Bengaluru.

Narrative mixology at the speakeasy The evening eventually spilled over into ZLB23, the property’s Kyoto-style speakeasy, for 'The Theatre' — a cinematic mixology experience. Against a backdrop of industrial stainless steel and heavy burgundy velvet, the bartender narrated a four-act journey through spirits, ranging from bitter Japanese whisky aperitivos to sweet, Prohibition-era resolutions. The night ended with a five-course Franco-Italian feast at Le Cirque Signature, which underscored the hotel’s overarching philosophy — hospitality that feels less like a service and more like a silent embrace.

Arq By The Leela is more than a luxury club – it's a vetted community of ultra-HNIs.

The curated inner circle Nishant Agarwal, VP and GM of The Leela Palace Bengaluru, views Arq By The Leela as much more than a luxury venue; it is a vetted community. He explained to HT Lifestyle that Arq is about more than luxury — it’s about a community of 'ultra-HNIs (high net-worth individuals)' rubbing shoulders. With only about 37 members currently, the vetting process is rigorous, ensuring the club remains an 'extension of the living room' for the world's most well-travelled connoisseurs, the VP and GM shared. He was clear about the 'who' and the 'why' behind this ultra-exclusive space — it isn’t just for anyone who can afford it, it is for those who value a specific type of connection. He shared, “The kind of members that we are looking at for Arq are the ones who appreciate luxury, people who are well-travelled... the intention is for us to create a community of ultra-HNIs. When they come to the club, they rub shoulders with like-minded people, where they exchange ideas.”

Arq By The Leela features sophisticated interior design, with regal seating areas, gold wall panels, and a striking floor and ceiling.

The ultimate perk Arq By The Leela membership grants 'red tier' status in the Global Hotel Alliance by invite only — usually a tier reserved for the highest spenders — offering guaranteed upgrades and even stays in the legendary ₹3-lakh-a-night villas at The Leela Palace Udaipur, Nishant Agarwal shared. "As a member, you are entitled to room nights in the most luxurious villa in our Leela Palace, Udaipur... where the average room rate is in excess of ₹ 3 lakh," he said. According to him, the long-term goal for the Arq brand — which is expanding to Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai — is to blur the lines between a world-class hotel and a private residence. Speaking about the pace of growth, he said: “We are going very slow. We want the right people to come and be a part of this beautiful community that we are trying to create.”

At The Leela Palace Bengaluru, Le Cirque Signature offers an elegant dining experience, blending nuanced French flavours with hearty Italian comfort food, all under high ceilings and sophisticated ambiance.