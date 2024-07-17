India’s best bar for 2024 is in Bengaluru, ranked 40th in Asia’s top 50 bars: Report

The Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 list was revealed during a live awards event held in Hong Kong. Leading the rankings this year are Bar Leone from Hong Kong, Zest from Seoul, and Jigger & Pony from Singapore, taking the top three spots. Among the 50 best bars, only one bar from India made the list: ZLB23 at The Leela Palace in Bengaluru, which claimed the 40th position and earned the title of Best Bar in India for 2024, the NDTV reported. The ZLB23 in Bengaluru's Leela Palace is designed and located in a Kyoto speakeasy fashion, which denotes a secret bar that operated illegally during the Prohibition era.(The Leela Palace)

To discover ZLB23, patrons must traverse a serene garden, navigate through the bustling hotel kitchen, and ascend via a service lift to reach this concealed bar. Styled after a Kyoto speakeasy from the Prohibition era, the bar features opulent velvet drapes, sparkling crystal chandeliers, and an energetic jazz ambiance. Priyanka Mondal, the bar’s supervisor, is praised for her innovative cocktails, including the Japanese Old Fashioned and the Shiso Negroni.

READ | Kolkata local’s hilarious take on Bengaluru’s ‘AC’-like weather goes viral; See post here

In addition to this honor, Yangdup Lama was awarded the Roku Industry Icon Award 2024. Lama, the visionary behind the celebrated New Delhi bar Sidecar, was recognized for his exceptional cocktail-making skills and his significant contributions to elevating India’s bar scene, the report stated.

Furthermore, last week’s extended list of Asia’s best bars ranked from 51 to 100 highlighted four Indian establishments: The Bombay Canteen in Mumbai at 59th, Lair in New Delhi at 68th, Sidecar in New Delhi at 84th, and Home in New Delhi at 96th.

READ | 70-year-old farmer denied entry to Bengaluru mall over traditional attire: Report

For reference, Sidecar was honoured as the best bar in India last year, with other Indian bars on the 2023 list including The Bombay Canteen (Mumbai), The Living Room by Masque (Mumbai), and Copitas (Bengaluru).