Kolkata local’s hilarious take on Bengaluru’s ‘AC’-like weather goes viral; See post here

Bengaluru, known for its cool and neutral weather, often catches the attention of those living in hotter cities. Residents of the Karnataka capital, which is nicknamed the “Garden City”, use its incredible weather as a standout reason to boast and celebrate every summer. Bengaluru is nicknamed the “Garden City”, and is known for its cool and neutral weather,

In a similar instance, a visitor from Kolkata took to social media to rave about the city's refreshing weather and compared it to that of the West Bengal capital's, calling it an “open-air sauna”. The post garnered laughs on the internet, and several quirky replies.

READ | 70-year-old farmer denied entry to Bengaluru mall over traditional attire: Report

Anurag Das, a resident of Kolkata, visited Bengaluru and took to X to share his amusing reaction to the city’s weather. His post, now going viral, features his charming surprise at how different Bengaluru’s climate is from Kolkata’s, which leaves you drenched in sweat in no time.

Das’s humorous comparison between Bengaluru’s pleasant conditions and Kolkata’s oppressive heat has struck a chord online, capturing the attention of many who can relate to his experience.

READ | Woman expresses shock at Bengaluru restaurant’s prices, compares it with Rameshwaram cafe. Internet says ‘dirt cheap’

“Stepping out of Bengaluru Airport, the air outside is almost as pleasant as AC. In July. Compare it with the open-air sauna that is Kolkata, which leaves you drenched in sweat in minutes. I am now willing to do a PhD. in Kannada, if it means I can stay here forever,” he posted on X.

“1. You don't need Kannada to be in BLR. 2. Too early to decide, you must also cross the Hebbal Flyover traffic and reach your destination. 3. Repeat step 2 at different time slots. 4. You are now ready to relocate to BLR” a reply said.

READ | Karnataka govt to mandate inclusion of 50-75% Kannadigas in private jobs, cabinet approves the bill

“Welcome to bengaluru... You intent to learn kannada is enough,” another said.

“Try driving around, even in a cab 4 days a week. Calcutta will seem like heaven,” one more response read.