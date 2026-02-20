Inside Mohan Mahal: India's 1st no-electricity restaurant in Jaipur with thousands of mirrors and only candles for light

Renowned as India’s first zero-electricity restaurant, the opulent venue in Jaipur has become a sensation on Instagram and X, captivating diners with a singular promise: a meal illuminated by nothing but the flame of candles and the reflection of 3,50,000 mirrors.

In an era of neon signs and high-definition screens, one Jaipur destination is finding its glow in the flickering past. Located within The Leela Palace Jaipur, Mohan Mahal isn't just a restaurant; it’s a living time capsule. Also read | Step inside Rajasthan deputy chief minister Diya Kumari’s Jaipur home in Civil Lines that looks like a heritage hotel

An ode to the Sheesh Mahal As per The Leela's website, the architectural DNA of Mohan Mahal is a direct tribute to the legendary Sheesh Mahal (Palace of Mirrors) at Amer Fort. In fact, to ensure authenticity, the restaurant was fashioned by the descendants of the very artisans who created the original royal palace centuries ago.

The walls are adorned with thikri work — an ancient Rajasthani art form involving hand-cut glass pieces embedded into lime plaster. The scale is huge, with over 3,50,000 individual mirror pieces.

But what makes Mohan Mahal unique is that it is purely candlelit; no light bulbs or electrical fixtures are used in the dining area. As candles are lit, the mirrors catch the flames, multiplying the light into a celestial, shimmering amber glow that mimics the royal dining affairs of Rajasthan’s ancestors.