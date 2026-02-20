Inside Mohan Mahal: India's 1st no-electricity restaurant in Jaipur with thousands of mirrors and only candles for light
Mohan Mahal, at The Leela Palace Jaipur, is lit by candles and 3,50,000 mirrors. The restaurant's design is inspired by Amer Fort's Sheesh Mahal. Take a tour.
In an era of neon signs and high-definition screens, one Jaipur destination is finding its glow in the flickering past. Located within The Leela Palace Jaipur, Mohan Mahal isn't just a restaurant; it’s a living time capsule. Also read | Step inside Rajasthan deputy chief minister Diya Kumari’s Jaipur home in Civil Lines that looks like a heritage hotel
Renowned as India’s first zero-electricity restaurant, the opulent venue in Jaipur has become a sensation on Instagram and X, captivating diners with a singular promise: a meal illuminated by nothing but the flame of candles and the reflection of 3,50,000 mirrors.
Here is a virtual tour:
An ode to the Sheesh Mahal
As per The Leela's website, the architectural DNA of Mohan Mahal is a direct tribute to the legendary Sheesh Mahal (Palace of Mirrors) at Amer Fort. In fact, to ensure authenticity, the restaurant was fashioned by the descendants of the very artisans who created the original royal palace centuries ago.
The walls are adorned with thikri work — an ancient Rajasthani art form involving hand-cut glass pieces embedded into lime plaster. The scale is huge, with over 3,50,000 individual mirror pieces.
But what makes Mohan Mahal unique is that it is purely candlelit; no light bulbs or electrical fixtures are used in the dining area. As candles are lit, the mirrors catch the flames, multiplying the light into a celestial, shimmering amber glow that mimics the royal dining affairs of Rajasthan’s ancestors.
A journey through Rajasthan
For those looking to dine like a royal, Mohan Mahal offers more than a meal — it offers a memory reflected in a hundred thousand mirrors. While the ambience draws you in, the menu keeps you there.
Mohan Mahal serves a curated selection of Rajasthani cuisine, focusing on pre-independence flavours and traditional cooking techniques. The experience extends beyond sight and taste. To complete the immersive atmosphere, the restaurant features live performances of classical Rajasthani instruments, providing a soft, melodic backdrop to the clinking of fine cutlery.
How much does it cost to eat here?
The plush seating and intricate decor ensure that while the lighting is primitive, the comfort remains strictly 5-star. It is a rare space where the frantic pace of the modern world is dimmed, replaced by the slow, rhythmic flicker of a thousand reflections. "This is what royal kitchens and dining affairs of Rajasthan’s past must have felt like," The Leela shared on the official website.
Dining at Mohan Mahal typically costs around ₹4,500– ₹6,000 per person for a 6-course, candlelit, set menu experience. Click here for the whole menu.
