Elena Moore's cause of death revealed? Missing South Carolina woman found dead in Lexington County

A body found in Lexington County, South Carolina, has been identified as Elena Moore, the woman who went missing a week ago in South Carolina. An autopsy is set for Saturday at 10 a.m. at MUSC in Charleston, according to the Lexington County Coroner's Office. Authorities have confirmed that a body discovered in Lexington County is that of missing woman Elena Moore. Investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding her death. (Facebook/Elena Moore)

Authorities have not yet released an official cause of death as the investigation continues.

It is anticipated that more details about the manner and cause of death will be made public on Monday.

Read more: Elena Moore update: Friend flags husband's treatment; says missing woman was ‘afraid for her life’

What do authorities know so far? Moore was last seen on Thursday at a Planet Fitness in Lexington, South Carolina, before going missing last week. The night Moore vanished, footage showed her at a Publix grocery store parking lot at approximately 9:17 pm.

The video was Moore's last recorded sighting until Wednesday afternoon, when Lexington Police said that a corpse matching her description had been discovered in a wooded area in the 400 block of Old Cherokee Road following a tip.

Moore's body was provisionally identified at the time, but the Lexington County Coroner's Office confirmed the identification on Friday.

Officials have released limited details about the circumstances surrounding Moore's death.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher's office, the final cause of death might take days or weeks to determine. Officials stated, "Until then, no further information about this investigation will be released."

Read more: Elena Moore update: Body found in wooded area in search for missing Lexington woman; authorities provide update

What do we know so far about Elena Moore's disappearance? Moore is identified as having brown eyes and hair, weighing 120 pounds, and standing at 5'7".

Moore signed in at the Planet Fitness at 560 Whiteford Way on June 11 at 6:40 pm, according to the investigation conducted by the police.

She was allegedly seen making her way from Planet Fitness to the wooded area behind Lowe's Home Improvement. She had on black sports pants and an olive green zip-up sweatshirt.

Moore was reported missing by her husband, according to LPD Investigator Missy Silcox, who spoke with WIS. She stated on Monday night that authorities did not yet suspect foul play or think Moore was in immediate danger.

Additionally, Silcox stated that although officers thought Moore had a phone with her, it was not pinging.