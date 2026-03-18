Holloman AFB shooting: Active shooter reports spark lockdown in Otero County facility; videos
Reports of an active shooter at Holloman Air Force Base triggered a lockdown Tuesday; videos showed a medevac helicopter response.
Reports of an active shooter at the Holloman Air Force Base in Otero County, New Mexico, sparked a lockdown and emergency response on Tuesday afternoon. Videos of Medvec helicopter from the base surfaced.
The presence of a Medvec helicopter suggests there may have been a victim of the shooting. However, authorities are yet to confirm the details, including whether shots were fired.
+Users on social media reported getting an active shooter alert causing a lockdown, which was shared on social media.
Holloman Air Force Base is located about six miles west of Alamogordo in southern New Mexico,
This is a breaking news. Check back for updates.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More