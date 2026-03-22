Trump threatens to 'obliterate' Iran power plants if Strait of Hormuz is not reopened within 48 hours

US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran that if they don't open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, the US will “hit and obliterate” their several power plants, “starting with the biggest one.” Donald Trump said that US will hit and obliterate Iran's various power plants (Bloomberg)

In a Truth Social post, Trump urged Iran to open the essential passageway, which has been put on a chokehold by Iranian forces since the start of the US-Israel attack on Iran and the latter's counterattacks.

“If Iran doesn’t fully open, without threat, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 hours from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various power plants, starting with the biggest one first! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump said in the post.

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The comments by Trump come as oil prices have soared as Iran threatens shipping on the Strait of Hormuz. The Republican president on Friday suggested that the US could pull out of the ongoing conflict without stabilising the Strait of Hormuz, the channel through which about one-fifth of the world's oil supply travels.

"The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it -- The United States does not!" Trump wrote.

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Meanwhile, the Trump administration also recently announced it was temporarily lifting sanctions on Iranian oil that was already loaded on ships as of Friday

The waiver will bring some 140 million barrels of oil to global markets and help relieve pressure on energy supply, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent posted on X.

The threat landed as the conflict entered a new territory, with Israeli officials claiming that Iranian forces had for the first time fired long-range missiles, expanding the risk of attacks beyond the Middle East.