Over 100 injured in Israel after Iran strikes towns near nuclear research centre

Iran on Saturday launched strikes on the Israeli town of Dimona and Arad, causing extensive damage and injuring several people. The town of Dimona, home to a nuclear facility, was hit first, followed by the strike on Arad. Israeli soldiers attend the scene of damage caused after Iranian missile barrages struck Dimona. (Reuters)

Israeli Ministry in an X post said that the Iranian regime devastated Arad and Dimona by “deliberately striking civilians with missiles”. Over 100 people were injured, including children, it said.

"In both Dimona and Arad, interceptors were launched that failed to hit the threats, resulting in two direct hits by ballistic missiles with warheads weighing hundreds of kilograms," AFP reported, quoting firefighters.

Israeli firefighters said that a "direct hit" by an Iranian missile on the southern Israeli town of Arad on Saturday caused extensive damage, with medics reporting at least 59 people were wounded.

Strikes hit Dimona town Strikes were initially reported from the Israeli town of Dimona, in what Iran said was retaliation for strikes on its own nuclear site at Natanz.

Dimona hosts a facility just outside the main town widely believed to possess the Middle East's sole nuclear arsenal, although Israel has never admitted to possessing nuclear weapons.

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Israeli army told AFP that the strikes led to a "direct missile hit on a building" in Dimona, with Magen David Adom first responders saying their teams treated 33 people injured at multiple sites, including a 10-year-old boy in serious condition with shrapnel wounds.