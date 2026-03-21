Donald Trump says considering 'winding down' fighting against Iran days after gas field strike fallout
After Israel struck a key gas field in Iran this week, Iranians hit back by attacking world's largest LNG plant in Qatar, on the other side of the same field.
President Donald Trump said Friday that he was considering "winding down" military operations against Iran, adding that the objectives are soon to be met. Trump's statement comes amid Iran's intensified retaliatory strikes to the attacks US and Israel launched on February 28.
This week, after Israel struck a key gas field in Iran, the Iranians hit back by targeting world's largest LNG plant in Qatar which is on the other side of the same gas field.
The attack on the crucial gas field sent energy prices - gas and oil - soaring and forced Donald Trump to dial down but with a warning. Trump on Thursday said Israel will not attack the Iranian gas field further.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump has now said, “We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East”, with respect what he described as the “terror regime of Iran”
His post was the strongest indication yet that he may be prepared to soon end hostilities that began on February 28.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in a post on X shortly after Trump's message, said "the President and the Pentagon predicted it would take approximately 4-6 weeks to achieve this mission."
"Tomorrow marks week 3 -- and the US Armed Forces are doing an exceptional job," Leavitt continued. "Day by day, the Iranian Regime is being crippled, and their ability to threaten the United States and our allies is being significantly weakened."
Iran's escalated attacks also reportedly damaged a US F-35 this week. On Thursday, Iran said its air defence “seriously damaged” a US F-35 stealth fighter, world's “first” such "hit", with US Central Command saying one of the warplanes made an emergency landing and the pilot was in stable condition.
Amid growing concern over oil prices and global supply shortages, the US Treasury said it was temporarily lifting sanctions on Iranian oil already loaded onto vessels.
The authorisation allows for the delivery and sale of Iranian crude oil and other petroleum products loaded onto ships before March 20 and will last through April 19, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a post on X.
"By temporarily unlocking this existing supply for the world, the United States will quickly bring approximately 140 million barrels of oil to global markets, expanding the amount of worldwide energy and helping to relieve the temporary pressures on supply caused by Iran," Bessent said.