Donald Trump says considering 'winding down' fighting against Iran days after gas field strike fallout

President Donald Trump said Friday that he was considering "winding down" military operations against Iran, adding that the objectives are soon to be met. Trump's statement comes amid Iran's intensified retaliatory strikes to the attacks US and Israel launched on February 28. President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One, Friday, March 20, at Palm Beach International Airport (AP)

This week, after Israel struck a key gas field in Iran, the Iranians hit back by targeting world's largest LNG plant in Qatar which is on the other side of the same gas field.

The attack on the crucial gas field sent energy prices - gas and oil - soaring and forced Donald Trump to dial down but with a warning. Trump on Thursday said Israel will not attack the Iranian gas field further.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump has now said, “We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East”, with respect what he described as the “terror regime of Iran”

His post was the strongest indication yet that he may be prepared to soon end hostilities that began on February 28.