Iran claims ‘world’s first hit' on US F-35 as West Asian war keeps escalating | Moment caught on camera

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that it hit the US Air Force F-35 stealth fighter jet in central Iran's airspace. A purported video of the reported hit is also circulating on social media, and was also shared on the official X handle of the Iran consulate general in Mumbai.

Iran on Thursday claimed to have struck a US F-35 Lightning 2, further adding that it was the first country to do so. The jet Tehran claims to have struck amid the ongoing war is one of the most valuable US aircraft and the backbone of the US's fifth-generation warfighting capabilities,

According to a statement released by the IRGC on its official news website on Thursday, the jet was struck at 2:50 AM local time by the IRGC's advanced, modern air defence systems.

"The fate of the fighter jet is unclear and under investigation, and the likelihood of its crash is very high," it said.

US says F-35 made an emergency landing A CNN report, citing US defence officials, confirmed that an F-35 did perform an emergency landing after an Iranian surface-to-air missile (SAM) barrage, with the pilot safe and an investigation underway.

The CNN report noted that the jet made an emergency landing at a US air base in West Asia after it was struck by what is believed to be Iranian fire.

Spokesperson for US Central Command (CENTCOM) Captain Tim Hawkins confirmed to CNN that the fifth-generation stealth aircraft had been on an operational mission when the incident occurred. He said the jet was "flying a combat mission over Iran" when it was forced to land.

"The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition. This incident is under investigation,” Hawkins added.

The IRGC noted that the interception follows the successful downing of more than 125 US-Israeli drones by Iran's defence systems, signalling significant and purposeful upgrades in the country's integrated air defence network.

This Iranian claim came just one day after the White House claimed in an X post that F-35 represents “decisive American power.”

If confirmed as a successful strike, the development would mark the first time Iran has managed to hit a US aircraft during the ongoing conflict, which began in late February. Both the United States and Israel have been deploying F-35 fighter jets in the war.

The aircraft is among the most advanced in the world and costs upwards of $100 million.

Other US Air Force losses in the Iran War The US military has faced other setbacks during the conflict, although not all were due to enemy action. According to the report, three F-15 Eagle jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defences. All six crew members ejected safely.

In a separate incident last week, a KC-135 Stratotanker crashed in western Iraq. The cause of the crash remains unclear. The US military said the incident was "not due to hostile fire or friendly fire."

All six crew members on board the KC-135 were killed.

Despite all this, US officials have maintained that their overall campaign remains on track. As the conflict enters its third week, senior leaders have continued to project confidence.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth proclaimed on Thursday that the US is "winning decisively" and claimed that Iran's air defence systems have been "flattened".