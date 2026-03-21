Iran's Natanz nuclear facility hit by US-Israel strikes: Why the site is key

The US and Israel launched an attack on the Natanz uranium-enrichment facility of Iran on Saturday morning, semi-official Iranian news agency Tasnim reported, adding that there was no radioactive leaks. A satellite image shows an overview of the Pickaxe Mountain tunnel complex in Natanz, Iran, March 7, 2026 (REUTERS)

Residents near the site were not at risk, Tasnim reported. Track latest in US-Iran war here

The Natanz nuclear facility was among the three that US struck in June last year during the then conflict with Iran. The other two were Fordow, and Esfahan.

The fresh strike on Natanz comes as the war started by US-Israeli February 28 strikes on Iran continues to disrupt the entire Gulf region and global energy supplies for the 22nd day.

This week saw an sharp escalation of Iran's retaliatory strikes after Israel targeted a key gas field in Iran - South Pars. The strike unlocked a chain of high-impact retaliations by Iran, starting with a strike on the world's largest LNG plant in Qatar - Ras Laffan - which is on the other side of the same gas field.

Why is Natanz important? The Natanz Nuclear Facility deep inside mountains was one of the centerpiece of Iran's nuclear programme before the US struck it with buster bunker bombs in June. It was known to house thousands of centrifuges that enrich uranium-both for civilian energy use and, potentially, for weapons-grade material.

Its scale and design make it especially significant: much of the facility is built underground, allowing operations to continue even under threat of airstrikes.

The US military has prepared detailed plans for incursions into Iran in the past. One such operation, named Project Honey Badger and developed decades ago in the wake of the US embassy hostage crisis, envisioned airlifting roughly 2,400 special operations troops on more than 100 aircraft into Iran.