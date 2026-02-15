Authorities have named the four people who lost their lives after a single-engine airplane crashed into mountainous terrain near Steamboat Springs, Colorado, on Friday, February 13. The Epic E1000, a six‑seat turboprop aircraft, went down about 12:20 am, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, Newsweek reported. Colorado plane crash: All 4 victims identified after Epic E1000 aircraft goes down near Steamboat Springs (Pexel - representational image)

The four people were pronounced dead at the scene, Routt County Coroner Mitch Locke said. “All four victims have been recovered from the scene, and the Routt County Coroner’s Office is working to notify their families today,” the statement said.

Victims identified The Routt County coroner’s office has now identified the victims of the crash, according to KJCT News. They are:

47-year-old Aaron Stokes

21-year-old Jakson Stokes, who is Aaron Stokes’ son

21-year-old Colin Stokes, who is Arron Stokes’ nephew

37-year-old Austin Huskey, believed to be a friend of the Stokes The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the incident. Meanwhile, the NTSB said in a statement on Friday that the crash occurred under “unknown circumstances.”

What we know about the crash and the aircraft The crash took place on Emerald Mountain, roughly three nautical miles south of Steamboat Springs’ Bob Adams Airport, AVweb reported. The plane crashed after striking terrain near the summit during an approach to the airport. Flight‑tracking data reviewed by AVweb showed that the plane had departed Kansas City’s Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport.

The aircraft that crashed is registered to ALS Aviation LLC of Franklin, Tennessee. It received its airworthiness certificate in April 2024, valid through 2031, per The Tennessean of Nashville. According to the outlet, ALS Aviation was registered in 2021, but later listed as inactive and dissolved.