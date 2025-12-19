Dennis Dutton, son Jack's old family photos surface after Greg Biffle plane crash; 'Sweet Stephie'

Dennis and son Jack Dutton were among those killed in the Statesville plane crash on Thursday; the others including NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family. Now, old family photos have resurfaced amid the tragedy. Dennis Dutton's old family pics have surfaced after the tragic plane crash which also claimed the lives of NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family.(Instagram/dennis.dutton)

The families released a statement, saying “We are devastated by the loss of our loved ones. This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words. Greg and Cristina were devoted parents and active philanthropists whose lives were centered around their young son Ryder and Greg’s daughter Emma (mother – Nicole Lunders). Emma was a wonderful human being with a kind soul who was loved by many people. Ryder was an active, curious and infinitely joyful child.” The statement made specific reference to the Duttons as well, saying “Dennis Dutton and his son Jack were deeply loved as well, and their loss is felt by all who knew them.”

What do the old photos show

Dennis Dutton's old photo shows them celebrating a person called Stephie, who appears to have won an award for her role as a doctor. “Wanted all our FB friends to know that our sweet Stephie just won the “Top Doc” award for all of Novant Hospitals…. She is an amazing Doctor who cares deeply for her patients …. YEAAA!!!,” the post from September 2023 reads.

The photo shows Stephie's achievements being celebrated by the family.

In one of the pics, there appears to be a rock or a plaque with ‘Doc you rock’ written, and it is addressed to Dr Stephanie Dutton. Another shows Stephanie holding the award with colleagues present.

In another photo, Stephanie can be seen with Dennis Dutton in a cockpit. “Finally….Steph gets to go on a trip with me!! Headed to London for 24 hours and back home…. Buckingham Palace, Churchill War Room, traditional English Pub and nice Thai dinner…. Such Fun!!,” he wrote.

Yet another photo shows him with son Jack. It is from 2016.

“Jack and I on our way to Louisville...,” the photo is captioned.