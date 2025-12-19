Who were Dennis and Jack Dutton? Duo killed in Greg Biffle plane crash in Statesville

Dennis and Jack Dutton were among the seven people killed in the Statesville plane crash on Thursday. The others included former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina Grossu, and their children. Famous motorhome driver Craig Wadsworth was also on the plane that crashed at Statesville-Iredell Regional Airport around 10:15 AM local time. This screengrab made from video provided by WSOC shows firefighting crews responding to a plane crash at a regional airport in Statesville(AP)

According to a press release from NASCAR, the victims of the crash were:

Greg Biffle

Cristina Biffle

Emma Biffle

Ryder Biffle

Dennis Dutton

Jack Dutton

Craig Wadsworth

The families released a statement saying, “We are devastated by the loss of our loved ones. This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words. Greg and Cristina were devoted parents and active philanthropists whose lives were centered around their young son Ryder and Greg’s daughter Emma (mother – Nicole Lunders). Emma was a wonderful human being with a kind soul who was loved by many people. Ryder was an active, curious and infinitely joyful child.”

Addressing the Dutton family, the statement added: “Dennis Dutton and his son Jack were deeply loved as well, and their loss is felt by all who knew them.”

“Craig Wadsworth was beloved by many in the NASCAR community and will be missed by those who knew him. Each of them meant everything to us, and their absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives. We ask for privacy, compassion and understanding as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss. We are grateful for the kindness and support that has been extended to our families during this incredibly difficult time.”

The plane, a Cessna C550, had just taken off from the airport but the pilot attempted to turn the aircraft around and land it. Biffle, who would have turned 56 next week, won 19 Cup Series races over 14-plus seasons. He is a nominee for induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. His final race on the circuit was the 2022 Geico 500 at Talladega. He was named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023.

(With inputs from Reuters)