Greg Biffle posted about 2026 plans, wife Cristina and ‘life’ before Cessna plane crash; ‘heartbreaking’

An Instagram post by former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, posted days before his death, has resurfaced after the 55-year-old was killed with his family of three in a plane crash in Statesville, North Carolina Wednesday. Greg Biffle, former NASCAR driver, died along with his family in a plane crash on Wednesday.(Greg Biffle on Instagram)

The Instagram post shows Greg Biffle calling up a fan for 'Biffmas' - the former NASCAR driver's annual Christmas giveaway, where he gifts a fan on social media. In Sunday's video, Biffle can be seen giving the fan a Corvette sports car along with a cash gift of $1,200.

“Thanks so much for sharing the videos this Biffmas can’t wait for next year,” he wrote in the caption.

The joyous occasion, now marred by the death of Biffle, his wife Cristina Grossu and his children, daughter Emma and son Ryder, turned heartbreaking. Biffle revealed his plan for next year's 'Biffmas' saying that he and his wife, Cristina, "can't wait" for the gifting session next year again.

This story is being updated.