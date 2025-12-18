Greg Biffle family: Who is wife Cristina Grossu and his children? All on NASCAR driver amid plane crash

Greg Biffle, a veteran NASCAR driver's private jet crash at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina on Thursday morning, WWAY News reported, citing public records. A jet linked to Greg Biffle crashed in Statesville on Thursday(X)

The Cessna C550 business jet, registered to a company tied to Biffle, went down around 10:15 a.m. local time, erupting into a large fireball as it attempted to land, federal officials confirmed. Early reports indicate multiple fatalities have been feared, though it remains unclear who was aboard at the time.

Biffle is currently married to a real estate agent, Cristina Grossu and has two children.

Greg Biffle's wife and children

Biffle reportedly married his current wife, Cristina Grossu, in January 2023. The couple welcomed their son Ryder Jack Biffle on September 9, 2020.

Before Biffle married Cristina, he was married to his first wife, Nicole Lunders. The two of them got married in 2007. Biffle has another kid with Lunders, a daughter, Emma Elizabeth Biffle. Emma was born in 2011 during Biffle's peak racing years.

The couple separated in early 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2016.

Who is Greg Biffle?

Gregory Jack Biffle is a known name in American motorsports with a career spanning 515 NASCAR Cup races and 19 Cup Series wins.