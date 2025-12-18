Is Greg Biffle OK? Latest on Statesville Cessna C550 plane crash; prayers for NASCAR star

A Cessna C550 plane, linked to NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, crashed at Statesville Regional Airport, in Iredell County, at around 10:15 AM local time on Thursday. The sheriff confirmed that the accident resulted in multiple deaths. It was not immediately known exactly how many people were aboard the plane, or whether there were any survivors. A plane linked to NASCAR driver Greg Biffle crashed on Thursday(Instagram)

WWAY News cited public records to report that the Cessna C550 business jet is owned by NASCAR driver Greg Biffle. We do not know if Biffle was on the plane at the time of the crash. Flight-tracking data indicates the jet was en route to Sarasota, Florida.

Now, several of Biffle's followers are wondering if he is fine. The 55-year-old, or his family, has not issued a statement yet.

“For anyone wondering it was the Biff in the plane. I have a friend at the airport and a friend in NASCAR. The both were informed it was him and his family,” one person wrote under Biffle's latest Instagram post.

“Please tell me you’re still here bro. We lost so many people this year, i pray you won’t be one of them :(” another one added.

Latest on Statesville plane crash

“I can confirm there were fatalities," Iredell County Sheriff Grant Campbell said, though he declined to say how many. Video from WSOC-TV showed first responders rushing onto the runway as flames burned near scattered wreckage from the plane.

The airport’s website states that Statesville Regional Airport offers corporate aviation facilities for Fortune 500 companies and several NASCAR teams.

Statesville is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Charlotte. Officials have not said whether there were injuries.

(With AP inputs)