Search
Thu, Dec 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

NC plane crash: Was the Cessna C550 jet owned by NASCAR driver Greg Biffle? Details emerge

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Dec 18, 2025 11:01 pm IST

According to public records, the aircraft, a Cessna C550 business jet, is owned by NASCAR driver Greg Biffle.

A plane crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina on Thursday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed. According to public records obtained by WWAY News, the aircraft, a Cessna C550 business jet, is owned by NASCAR driver Greg Biffle. It is not known whether Biffle was aboard the plane at the time of the incident. The condition of the passengers on board has not been released. Flight-tracking data indicates the jet was en route to Sarasota, Florida.

A plane crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina.(UnSplash)
A plane crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina.(UnSplash)

Also Read: Nashua plane crash: Dashcam video captures shocking aftermath as twin-engine aircraft goes down

What we know so far

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a Cessna C550 crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina at around 10:20 a.m. Thursday.

Video from the scene shows first responders rushing onto the runway as flames burned near scattered aircraft wreckage.

In a statement, Statesville Regional Airport confirmed the incident, saying, "We can confirm there has been an aircraft incident at the Statesville Regional Airport. At approximately 10:15am, an aircraft crashed while landing. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is en route and will investigate the incident. No further details are available at this time. Updates will be provided as information becomes available."

According to the airport's website, Statesville Regional Airport provides corporate aviation facilities for Fortune 500 companies and several NASCAR teams.

Also Read: Chilling video shows plane crash landing on car driving on Florida's I-95 highway, here's what happened next

Statesville is located about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Charlotte. Officials have not released information on injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the FAA are investigating the crash.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / NC plane crash: Was the Cessna C550 jet owned by NASCAR driver Greg Biffle? Details emerge
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On