NC plane crash: Was the Cessna C550 jet owned by NASCAR driver Greg Biffle? Details emerge

A plane crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina on Thursday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed. According to public records obtained by WWAY News, the aircraft, a Cessna C550 business jet, is owned by NASCAR driver Greg Biffle. It is not known whether Biffle was aboard the plane at the time of the incident. The condition of the passengers on board has not been released. Flight-tracking data indicates the jet was en route to Sarasota, Florida. A plane crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina.(UnSplash)

What we know so far

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a Cessna C550 crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina at around 10:20 a.m. Thursday.

Video from the scene shows first responders rushing onto the runway as flames burned near scattered aircraft wreckage.

In a statement, Statesville Regional Airport confirmed the incident, saying, "We can confirm there has been an aircraft incident at the Statesville Regional Airport. At approximately 10:15am, an aircraft crashed while landing. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is en route and will investigate the incident. No further details are available at this time. Updates will be provided as information becomes available."

According to the airport's website, Statesville Regional Airport provides corporate aviation facilities for Fortune 500 companies and several NASCAR teams.

Statesville is located about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Charlotte. Officials have not released information on injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the FAA are investigating the crash.