Florida crash: Shocking moment plane dove into roadway, smashed into Toyota Camry | Video

A shocking video shows the jaw-dropping moment a plane crashed into a car on a busy Florida Interstate during an emergency landing. The incident left a driver injured, according to the New York Post. Florida crash: Shocking moment plane dove into roadway, smashed into Toyota Camry(WESH)

The “fixed-wing multi-engine aircraft” smashed into a 2023 Toyota Camry in the southbound lane of I-95 in Cocoa, Florida, around 5:45 pm on Monday, December 8, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). Dashcam footage that has surfaced on social media shows the plane diving into the roadway before careening straight into the car during an emergency landing.

The plane went on to rear-end the Camry before appearing to bounce on top of it and crashing down slightly to its left. This sent sparks flying, the video filmed from the car right behind the Camry showed.

‘We just saw this plane drop out of the sky’

The crash injured the female Camry driver, 57 who was rushed to a local hospital. She suffered only minor injuries.

The crash did not wound the 27-year-old male pilot from Orlando and his 27-year-old male passenger from Temple Terrance, officials said. Both of them remained on the scene.

“We just saw this plane drop out of the sky,” witness Jim Coffey told Spectrum News 13.

Jim's vehicle was seconds away from being smashed into by the plane. The aircraft flew over and crashed into the other car instead, he recounted.

“I noticed it was there, because there’s a plane right there, I was like, ‘Hopefully it lands to the side,” said his son, Peter Coffey, who also witnessed the crash. “I thought it might maybe aim around and not hit the car, but bam, the wheel just smacked right dab on the back of the car.”

“Fortunately, the car didn’t roll, it kind of mashed and went to the side,” Jim said.

The Federal Aviation Administration will lead the investigation into the emergency landing incident. The FHP is set to conduct a crash investigation, according to authorities.