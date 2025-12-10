Who was Mark Allen Geralds? Florida man executed for brutal 1989 murder of Tressa Pettibone

Florida executed Mark Allen Geralds, a Bay County man convicted of the 1989 killing of 33-year-old mother Tressa Lynn Pettibone. Geralds, 58, died by lethal injection on Tuesday, 6:15 pm ET at Florida State Prison, according to USA Today and The Mirror US. Geralds was 22 when he murdered Pettibone on February 1, 1989.(Photo by Florida Department of Corrections / AFP)

Geralds' execution was the 18th carried out in Florida this year – the highest annual total under warrants signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The case, remembered in Panama City for its brutality and impact, moved through nearly 37 years of legal proceedings before reaching its conclusion. Pettibone’s family, who followed the case through decades of appeals, said it brought a measure of relief and closure, USA Today reported.

Who was Mark Allen Geralds?

Geralds was 22 when he murdered Pettibone on February 1, 1989. Her 8-year-old son found her beaten, tied up, gagged and fatally stabbed on the kitchen floor after returning home from school, USA Today reported.

Court records describe an ordeal lasting roughly 20 minutes; prosecutor Jim Appleman called the attack “outrageous” and among the most horrific the region had seen.

Investigators linked Geralds to the crime after he pawned jewelry matching items stolen from the home that same afternoon. Plastic ties used to bind Pettibone matched ones found in his car, according to The Mirror US.

Geralds had previously worked on a remodeling project at Pettibone’s home. About a week before the murder, he ran into Pettibone and her children at a mall and asked her son questions about when his father would be home and their daily routine.

Prosecutors said those details helped him plan the robbery for $7,000 he believed was in the house, reported The Mirror US.

Pettibone died from blood loss after a prolonged beating, USA Today reported.

Geralds was convicted in 1990 of first-degree murder, armed robbery and related charges. The Florida Supreme Court later overturned his initial death sentence but upheld the conviction; he was re-sentenced to death in 1992.

Before his trial, Geralds briefly made headlines for escaping from the Bay County Jail with four other inmates. According to archived reports cited by USA Today, his wife smuggled in saw blades that were used to cut through the bars. The group then climbed out of a sixth-floor window using a rope made of bedsheets before being captured within hours.

In the final weeks before his execution, Geralds declined to pursue further appeals, requested no last meal, had no visitors or spiritual adviser.