Fort Worth plane crash: 5 things we know about Texas tragedy that killed 2
Published on: Oct 13, 2025 08:00 am IST
Two people died after a plane crashed near an airport in Tarrant County, Texas.
Two people died after a plane crashed near an airport in Tarrant County, Texas, on Sunday, October 12. This incident came a day after a 980 Bell 222 helicopter (tail number N222EX), owned by aviation influencer Eric Nixon, crashed in the Southern California city of Huntington Beach in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, October 11, leading to five people being hospitalized.
Five things we know about the Texas tragedy
- The Fort Worth tragedy happened after a plane crashed near a Texas airfield and collided with an 18-wheeler and multiple trailers. It then burst into flames, according to the New York Post.
- A Fort Worth Fire Department spokesperson told The New York Times that emergency crews found the victims after the plane crashed near Hicks Airfield around 1:30 pm local time. Lois Kinman, a representative for Hicks Airfield, confirmed that the aircraft was not based at the airport.
- Fire crews, who battled the flames at the scene, initially thought they were responding to two different incidents. “We thought we were responding to two separate incidents,” the fire department spokesperson said. “Later on, we realized it was all part of the same one.”
- The fire department told CBS Texas that the blaze is now under control. The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Independent that there was a plane crash, but provided no other details.
- Witnesses have spoken out, with one individual telling WFAA that they were working at a nearby cafe when they heard a loud boom. A customer ran inside and asked them to call 911. The witness later went outside and saw that a plane had crashed into parked trucks. Another witness, Lauren Anderson, told The New York Times that she saw a “giant black cloud of smoke” that was about 100 feet wide.
