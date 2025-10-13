Two people died after a plane crashed near an airport in Tarrant County, Texas, on Sunday, October 12. This incident came a day after a 980 Bell 222 helicopter (tail number N222EX), owned by aviation influencer Eric Nixon, crashed in the Southern California city of Huntington Beach in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, October 11, leading to five people being hospitalized.

Fort Worth plane crash: 5 things we know about Texas tragedy that killed 2 (Pixabay - representational image)