Mon, Oct 13, 2025
Fort Worth Texas plane crash: Multiple vehicles on fire on Saginaw Blvd near Hicks Airfield; videos show thick smoke

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Updated on: Oct 13, 2025 01:18 am IST

A plane reportedly crashed in Fort Worth Texas on Sunday and visuals showed a thick plume of smoke rising. 

A plane reportedly crashed in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday, visuals shared widely on social media showed. The crash reportedly took place in the 12700 block of N. Saginaw Blvd, north of Hicks Airfield.

Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed the news of the crash.(X/@americanspress)
Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed the news to Fox 4. Several semi-trucks are reportedly on fire which resulted in heavy black smoke rising to the sky. Visuals showed a thick plume of smoke. Pictures also showed emergency personnel at the scene.

“The plane crashed into multiple vehicles and semi trucks that are now burning emergency and fire are on the scene no word on how many injuries or fatalities,” a profile sharing visuals from the crash added.

Another person, sharing a different angle of the crash site, added “Heavy black smoke is visible fora couple miles in this area. Multiple ambulances are responding. Emergency crews are asking people to avoid the area at this time to aid their efforts.”

There in no word on injuries yet.

(This is a developing story)

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
