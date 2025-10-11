Planning to get pregnant? Texas vascular surgeon shares 3 tips to ensure vein health for a comfortable pregnancy

Pregnancy brings remarkable changes to a woman’s body, including a rise in blood volume of up to 50 percent, which places extra pressure on veins and can lead to discomfort or complications. Understanding these changes and taking proactive steps can help protect vein health and make pregnancy more comfortable. Dr Rema Malik shares three tips to protect vein health during pregnancy.(Unsplash)

Dr Rema Malik, a vascular surgeon and health educator from Houston, Texas, is raising awareness about the strain pregnancy can place on veins and the steps women can take to prepare their bodies before conception.

In an Instagram video posted on August 1, she highlights the reality of pregnancy - “Your blood volume can increase by up to 50 percent, putting enormous pressure on the valves in your legs. For many, this leads to painful varicose veins, constant heaviness, and an increased risk of blood clots (DVT).” She shares 3 practical strategies women can follow to support vein health while planning for pregnancy.

Get a baseline assessment

Dr Malik suggests that the best time to sort out your vein issues is before you get pregnant, since pregnancy can be especially taxing on your veins. She highlights, “A simple ultrasound can check for any underlying venous insufficiency. Knowing your starting point is a game-changer.”

Master proactive habits

The vascular surgeon highlights easy daily habits that can go a long way in strengthening and preparing your veins for a healthy pregnancy. She elaborates, “Start sleeping on your left side to reduce pressure on your largest vein (the inferior vena cava). Get used to elevating your legs for 15 minutes at the end of the day.”

Find your compression fit

Dr Malik recommends, “Don't wait until your legs are already swollen and painful. Get fitted for medical-grade compression socks now. Wearing them proactively, especially on long days, can prevent damage before it starts.”

According to the surgeon, “A healthy mom is the foundation of a healthy family,” and she highlights that following these habits is not about vanity, but about ensuring a comfortable and healthy pregnancy, which will allow you to stay active through all three trimesters.

