Osteoporosis compression fractures: Causes, symptoms, treatment and all that you need to know

Osteoporosis is a condition that weakens the bones, making them brittle and susceptible to fractures. Compression fractures, a result of osteoporosis, happens in the vertebrae. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Venkatesh Movva, Specialist in regenerative medicine, RegenOrthoSport explained that the bones in the spine gets brittle because of osteoporosis, and hence, daily activities such as bending, lifting or even coughing can lead to fracture. The main cause of compression fracture is osteoporosis.(Unsplash)

Osteoporosis compression fractures: Causes

The main cause of compression fracture is osteoporosis. However, there are a few factors that can elevate the risk:

Age: Bone density naturally decreases as we get older.

Gender: Women, especially after menopause, are more prone to osteoporosis due to hormonal changes.

Lifestyle choices: Smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and a lack of exercise weaken bones over time.

Poor nutrition: Inadequate intake of calcium and vitamin D can make bones brittle.

Certain medications: Long-term use of steroids can impact bone strength

Osteoporosis compression fractures: Symptoms

Recognising the early signs of osteoporosis compression fracture can help in seeking treatment, and reducing the risk of severity.

Acute back pain: Sudden, severe back pain is often the first symptom.

Loss of height: A noticeable reduction in height due to vertebrae collapse.

Kyphosis: Development of a hunched or rounded back, often called a dowager’s hump.

Limited mobility: Difficulty in performing daily activities due to pain and stiffness.

Chronic pain: Persistent back pain that may worsen with movement.

Compression symptoms: In severe cases, nerve compression can lead to numbness, tingling, or weakness in the legs.

Timely treatment is required for osteoporosis compression fracture.(Unsplash)

Osteoporosis compression fractures: Treatment

Osteoporosis compression fractures are usually diagnosed by a physical examination assessing pain, posture and mobility. X-rays, MRI or Bone Density tests can also help determining the stage of this condition.

Dr. Venkatesh Movva further noted down the treatment options:

Pain Management: Over-the-counter medications like acetaminophen or NSAIDs.

Bracing: Back braces support the spine and relieve pain.

Physical therapy: Exercises to improve posture, strength, and mobility.

Medications: Bisphosphonates can prevent further bone loss.

Hormone therapy: Estrogen replacements for postmenopausal women.

Calcium and Vitamin D supplements: Essential for bone health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.