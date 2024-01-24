Osteoporosis, a silent and often undetected bone disease, affects millions of people worldwide, particularly the elderly and postmenopausal women where this health condition is characterised by the gradual weakening of bones, leading to an increased risk of fractures. During the menopausal transition period, the drop of estrogen leads to more bone resorption than formation, resulting in osteoporosis. Osteoporosis treatment: Unlocking hope for patients with regenerative medicine (Photo by Shutterstock)

The major health threat of osteoporosis is osteoporotic fractures. While traditional treatments focus on symptom management, a new ray of hope is emerging through regenerative medicine, offering innovative solutions to address the root cause of osteoporosis.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher and Founder of StemRx BioScience Solutions India, shared, "Osteoporosis is a condition where bones become fragile and prone to fractures due to a decrease in bone density and quality. Often referred to as a "silent disease," osteoporosis progresses without visible symptoms until a fracture occurs. Common sites for fractures include the hip, spine, and wrist, posing a significant threat to an individual's mobility and overall quality of life."

He explained, “Traditional approaches to osteoporosis treatment involve medications to slow bone loss and reduce fracture risk, along with lifestyle modifications such as a calcium-rich diet and weight-bearing exercises. However, these methods primarily focus on symptom management and fail to address the underlying cause of bone deterioration. Regenerative medicine, a rapidly advancing field, offers a promising alternative by targeting the root causes of osteoporosis. This approach involves harnessing the body's natural healing mechanisms to regenerate and repair damaged tissues. Stem cell therapy, a key component of regenerative medicine, has shown tremendous potential in treating various degenerative conditions, including osteoporosis.”

Emphasising the transformative impact of regenerative therapies on osteoporosis patients, Dr Pradeep Mahajan said, “Traditional treatments often provide temporary relief and focus on managing symptoms. Regenerative medicine, on the other hand, aims to stimulate the body's innate regenerative capacity, promoting the repair and rebuilding of bone tissue. Stem cell therapy, a cornerstone of regenerative medicine, involves the extraction of mesenchymal stem cells from the patient's own bone marrow or adipose tissue. These cells are then processed and reintroduced into the affected area, facilitating the regeneration of damaged bone tissue. This innovative approach not only addresses the symptoms but also targets the underlying cause of osteoporosis, offering patients the potential for long-term improvement.”

Highlighting that in addition to stem cell therapy, regenerative medicine encompasses other cutting-edge techniques such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy and growth factor injections, he added, “These modalities work synergistically to enhance bone healing and regeneration, providing a comprehensive solution for individuals grappling with osteoporosis. While regenerative medicine holds great promise, every patient is unique, and their response to regenerative therapies may vary. Tailoring treatment approaches based on an individual's specific needs and health conditions is crucial for optimizing outcomes. As research in regenerative medicine progresses, the potential for innovative and effective treatments for osteoporosis continues to expand. The integration of these advanced therapies into mainstream healthcare offers a glimpse of a future where individuals suffering from osteoporosis can experience not just relief from symptoms but a true restoration of bone health.”

The advent of regenerative medicine brings renewed hope to osteoporosis patients by addressing the root causes of the condition while the potential of personalised regenerative therapies in revolutionising the treatment landscape for osteoporosis, offers a brighter future for those seeking effective and lasting solutions to this debilitating condition.