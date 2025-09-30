Hyderabad, September 30th, 2025: Avis Vascular Centre, a leader in vascular healthcare with a presence in over 25 Indian cities, is pioneering advanced treatments for varicose veins and other venous disorders. By offering USFDA-approved, minimally invasive, day-care procedures, Avis is transforming the way India addresses one of the most widespread yet under-recognised vascular problems. Avis Vascular Centre Sets New Benchmark in Varicose Vein Care with Modern Solution

A Silent Epidemic Affecting Millions

Varicose veins affect one in three people worldwide, and India is no exception. The condition is often mistaken for a cosmetic issue, but medical experts warn it can have serious consequences if left untreated. Varicose veins develop when vein valves—responsible for one-way blood flow—become weak or damaged, causing blood to pool in the veins. The result is bulging, rope-like veins in the legs, accompanied by heaviness, swelling, and aching.

As urbanisation and sedentary lifestyles increase, the prevalence of varicose veins has grown rapidly in India. Long hours of sitting at desks, extended standing in service or retail jobs, and rising obesity levels all contribute to the condition. Women are particularly vulnerable due to hormonal factors, pregnancy, and menopause, while genetics also play a significant role.

More Than a Cosmetic Issue

What many overlook is that varicose veins are not just unsightly lines under the skin—they are signs of a deeper vascular problem. Left untreated, varicose veins can progress to:

• Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI): Long-term pooling of blood damages tissues.

• Leg ulcers: Painful wounds near the ankles that are slow to heal.

• Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT): Life-threatening blood clots in deeper veins.

• Skin thickening and discolouration: Due to prolonged poor circulation.

• Sudden bleeding: Fragile veins may rupture unexpectedly.

For patients, these complications mean discomfort, disability, and in extreme cases, medical emergencies. Early diagnosis and treatment are therefore critical—not just for cosmetic reasons, but for long-term health.

A New Era of Treatment

Historically, varicose vein treatment involved painful surgical stripping, which required hospitalisation and weeks of recovery. Today, medical innovation has made those invasive methods largely obsolete.

Avis Vascular Centre offers a full suite of advanced, minimally invasive treatments that are safe, effective, and virtually painless:

• Endovenous Laser Therapy (EVLT): Laser energy seals faulty veins.

• Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA): Heat closes damaged veins with precision.

• Sclerotherapy: A special solution collapses smaller veins.

• VenaSeal Closure System: A medical adhesive permanently seals affected veins.

• CLACS (Cryo Laser and Cryo Sclerotherapy): A cutting-edge technique that combines the power of laser energy and sclerotherapy under cold air flow. This approach improves precision, reduces discomfort, and enhances cosmetic results—especially effective for smaller varicose and spider veins.

These day-care procedures are performed under local anaesthesia, require no stitches, and allow patients to resume normal activities the same day. With success rates above 95%, they are rapidly becoming the global standard of care.

Lifestyle and Prevention: Small Changes, Big Impact

While genetics and ageing cannot be controlled, lifestyle choices can significantly lower the risk of varicose veins or slow their progression. Experts at Avis Vascular Centre recommend:

• Maintaining a healthy weight to reduce strain on leg veins.

• Regular exercise—walking, swimming, or cycling—to strengthen calf muscles.

• Taking breaks from prolonged sitting or standing, with simple leg stretches.

• Elevating legs when resting to improve blood flow.

• Avoiding high heels and tight clothing, which restrict circulation.

• Wearing compression stockings if prescribed, particularly for those in long-hour standing jobs.

These preventive measures, combined with awareness and early screening, are vital to reducing the burden of varicose veins in India.

India’s Growing Need for Awareness

Despite the rising prevalence, awareness of varicose veins remains limited in India. Many patients delay treatment until ulcers or infections appear, by which point interventions become more complex. Social stigma—especially the belief that varicose veins are a cosmetic issue—further prevents timely medical attention.

Public health experts stress the need for community-level campaigns and workplace wellness initiatives. Early screening camps, particularly for women and middle-aged adults, could help detect the disease at an early stage when treatments are simpler and outcomes better. Avis Vascular Centre has been actively advocating for such awareness efforts across India.

Avis Vascular Centre – A Pioneer in Vascular Excellence

At the forefront of this movement is Dr. Rajah V. Koppala, internationally qualified Interventional Radiologist and Founder & MD of Avis Hospitals. With 30 years of experience and more than 55,000 venous procedures performed, Dr. Koppala is regarded as a pioneer in minimally invasive vascular care in India.

Under his leadership, Avis Vascular Centre has received national recognition. The institution was named India’s Best Varicose Veins Hospital 2024 at the Times Network India Health Awards, while Dr. Koppala himself was honoured with the Excellence in Varicose Veins Treatment Award.

His vision has been to bring world-class vascular care within reach of Indian patients—eliminating the need to travel abroad or endure painful surgeries. Today, Avis serves patients in metros and smaller cities alike, ensuring accessibility and affordability.

Innovation Meets Compassion

What sets Avis apart is its combination of medical innovation and patient-centric care. The centre’s approach goes beyond procedures—it focuses on improving the overall quality of life for patients, helping them regain mobility, confidence, and independence.

With a team of skilled vascular specialists, state-of-the-art technology, and a track record of consistently high success rates, Avis Vascular Centre has become synonymous with trust and excellence in vascular care.

A Healthier Future for India

As India continues to grapple with lifestyle diseases, varicose veins represent a silent epidemic that deserves urgent attention. By leading awareness campaigns, offering advanced treatments, and expanding access nationwide, Avis Vascular Centre is playing a crucial role in reshaping vascular healthcare in India.

With its mission rooted in innovation, compassion, and accessibility, Avis Vascular Centre not only treats patients—it empowers communities to embrace healthier, more confident lives.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!