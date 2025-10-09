Vascular surgeon warns chronic leg pain and numbness can be a sign of blocked arteries, shares 6 symptoms of PAD

Many people dismiss recurring leg pain or cramps as a normal part of aging, especially when the discomfort fades after resting. But experts warn that this pattern - pain that comes with activity and eases with rest - can be an early sign of underlying conditions like Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). Ignoring these signals may allow the condition to progress, increasing the risk of serious complications. Chronic leg pain could point towards Peripheral Artery Disease, according to Dr Sumit Kapadia.(Pixabay)

Dr Sumit Kapadia, a vascular surgeon and varicose vein specialist with 18 years of experience, is raising awareness about the early warning signs of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), which includes chronic leg pain. In an Instagram video posted on September 2, he outlines six early warning signs in the legs that may indicate PAD and emphasises that recognising them promptly can help prevent serious complications later.

Leg pain isn’t just ‘getting older’

Dr Kapadia shares an anecdote about a gentleman who paid a visit to his clinic due to pain in his legs, and said, “Doctor, I thought it was just age catching up with me. My legs hurt when I walked, but the pain went away when I rested. I ignored it for months.” When examined, it wasn’t simply age - it was blocked arteries in his legs. Many people assume arterial blockages only affect the heart, but the legs often give early warning signs. Ignoring them can have serious consequences.

Early warning signs

Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is a condition where arteries in the arms and legs narrow due to plaque buildup, from fats, cholesterol, and other substances, reducing blood flow, according to Mayo Clinic. Detecting it early is crucial, as it allows for interventions that can sometimes prevent surgery. Here are six symptoms listed by Dr Kapadia:

Pain or cramps while walking

Cramping or aching in the legs during walking that subsides with rest is often an early warning sign of blocked arteries, according to Dr Kapadia.

Numbness or weakness

The surgeon mentions that reduced blood flow resulting from Peripheral Artery Disease can lead to numbness or weakness in the legs.

One leg feels colder

Temperature differences between legs may indicate restricted circulation, says the surgeon.

Slow-healing wounds

Cuts, blisters, or sores on the feet that take unusually long to heal can be a red flag.

Shiny skin or loss of hair

Dr Kapadia mentions that changes in skin texture, thinning hair, or a shiny appearance on the legs may suggest compromised blood flow.

Weak pulse

Dr Kapadia suggests that if you notice a reduced, or weaker pulse in the lower limbs, it may signal potential arterial blockage due to PAD.

