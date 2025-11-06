UPS plane crash: New dashcam footage shows moment Flight 2976 crashed in Louisville

At least 12 people were killed after a UPS plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Louisville, Kentucky on Tuesday. As the probe into the unexpected crash continues, fresh footage of the moment the flight crashed has surfaced on social media. A dashcam of a car driving by the area captured the moment UPS flight 2976 crashed near the Louisville airport.(Grab from video on X/BNODesk)

A dashcam of a car driving by the area captured the moment UPS flight 2976 crashed near the Louisville airport.

In the footage, the UPS plane can be seen descending rapidly before crashing on the ground and bursting into flames. Netizens have also pointed out the dismounted engine of the plane, which allegedly caused the crash.

Watch | UPS Plane crashes after takeoff in Louisville

Death toll rises to 12 as probe continues

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear took to X to announce that the death toll from the crash had increased to 12.

"The tough news continues today as the death toll in Louisville has now risen to at least 11, and I expect it to be 12 by end of the day. Even harder news is that we believe one of those lost was a young child," he wrote on social media.

As per the governor, the aircraft burst into flames and at least two nearby businesses - Kentucky Petroleum Recycling and Grade A Auto Parts - were hit by the wreckage.

The surveillance footage and black box of the plane are being pieced together to find the cause of the crash.

CCTV footage moments before the crash show the left engine of the aircraft "detaching from the wing during the takeoff roll", Todd Inman with the NTSB said. However, officials have stated it is too early to ascertain what caused the deadly crash.

More such videos have surfaced on social media, one of them showing a dashcam footage of a truck, in front of which the plane crashed.