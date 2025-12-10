Jaw-dropping video shows plane crash landing on car driving on Florida's I-95 highway, here's what happened next

At least one person sustained injuries following an emergency landing of a small aircraft on a Florida highway, which resulted in a collision with traffic on Monday. Florida: An emergency landing of a small plane on I-95 resulted in a collision with a car, injuring the driver. (X@MikeWESH_2)

The tragic incident took place in the southbound lanes of I-95 at approximately 5:45 pm on Monday, December 8, after the pilot reported engine trouble. The plane executed an emergency landing into moving traffic and struck a car, as reported by local news sources Fox 13 News, Click Orlando, and WESH, which referenced the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and Brevard County Fire Rescue.

One person injured

Jim Coffey and his son Peter Coffey were driving on I-95 around 5:45 p.m. when they saw a small multi-engine Beechcraft 55 flying above them, shortly before it descended onto a Toyota Camry in front of their vehicle. A video shared online captures shows the aircraft landing atop the car before sliding forward and eventually halting on the roadway.

The collision crushed the sedan against the median and spread debris across the southbound lanes, prompting troopers to close off the interstate as emergency responders arrived.

There were two people aboard the plane. The pilot and his passenger, both aged 27, sustained no injuries. However, the 57-year-old woman operating the Camry was transported to Viera Hospital with minor injuries.

Eyewitness recalls tragedy

Speaking about the horrific incident, Peter Coffey told Spectrum News 13: “I noticed it was there, because there’s a plane right there, I was like, ‘Hopefully it lands to the side.’ I thought it might maybe aim around and not hit the car, but bam, the wheel just smacked right dab on the back of the car.”

“Fortunately, the car didn’t roll, it kind of mashed and went to the side,” he added.

Officials have not yet provided clarification regarding the issue that caused the abrupt descent, which is currently under investigation by the FAA.