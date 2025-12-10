Can Indian H-1B workers lose their jobs amid new vetting rule? Immigration attorney suggests key measures for applicants

Amid Donald Trump's ongoing crackdown on illegal immigrants, the US State Department has temporarily cancelled many H-1B visa appointments in India due to “operational constraints” and the introduction of a new social media assessment for applicants, as per several immigration lawyers. The Trump administration's new visa regulations include social media screenings for H-1B applicants, leading to widespread appointment cancellations in India. (Unsplash)

The affected candidates have received emails from the US Consulates in Hyderabad and Chennai urging them not to show up for their initial appointments.

“As of December 15, the Department of State will conduct an online presence review for all H-1B applicants and their dependents, in addition to the students and exchange visitors already subject to this review,” the consulate informed applicants via email, as per Newsweek.

“The Consulate will not be able to see you on your original appointment date. Please do not show up at the Consulate. We look forward to assisting you on your new appointment date,” it added.

Social media vetting of H-1B applicants from December 15

The Trump administration will begin screening all H-1B applicants and their spouses on social media from December 15.

The effects have been most felt in India, where consulates manage hundreds of requests daily and are currently decreasing those figures due to the extra effort required to verify online activity, despite this being applicable to applicants from all nations.

Prior to proceeding with any case, officials have been directed to review the social media profiles of each applicant.

Can H-1B workers lose their jobs?

The US State Department's new online presence evaluation regulation will take effect next week. As part of the security screening process, consular staff must examine applicants' online and social media accounts. Interviews for certain candidates with December and January appointments have been rescheduled by weeks or months, while others have been put back as far as April 2026.

Immigration attorney Ellen Freeman stated that the US consulate in Hyderabad is currently engaged in a “mass rescheduling” of H-1B appointments.

“H-1B workers will lose their jobs now that they are stuck in India. We have to plead with employers to let them either work from India or take prolonged leave of absence for as many as 5 months,” Freeman stated on LinkedIn.

She stated that this would result in layoffs for workers who could not return promptly, as numerous employers would be unable to wait.

“People left their apartment leases, utility bills, car payments in the US. The prolonged delay in these visa cancelations will have a devastating effect on our communities and economy,” she said.

“There are human stories behind each visa cancelation and its harsh impact on our colleagues, clients, friends, relatives.”

She further said that the information technology centers of India, specifically Chennai and Hyderabad, were the most adversely affected by this policy change.

The new policy indicates additional challenges for H-1B visa holders who are already struggling with the stricter regulations implemented previously.

The new move comes after the Trump administration increased the cost of an H-1B visa to $100,000 for new applications earlier this year.

What actions can H-1B applicants take at this moment?

Taking to X, Aizada Marat, an immigration attorney, suggested several measures for individuals with imminent travel plans or scheduled visa appointments:

• Monitor your consulate account diligently for any cancellations or automatic rescheduling, and frequently check for earlier availability.

• Allow additional buffer time when traveling internationally.

• Ensure that your online profiles and social media information are correct and publicly accessible.

• In the event that your appointment is cancelled, reach out to your attorney without delay to discuss the subsequent steps.