Nashua plane crash: Dashcam video captures shocking aftermath as twin-engine aircraft goes down

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Dec 18, 2025 03:47 am IST

A small twin-engine plane crashed near apartments by Nashua Airport in New Hampshire, injuring the lone pilot and damaging a building; no others were hurt.

A small twin-engine Velocity V-Twin aircraft went down near a residential complex in New Hampshire's Nashua on Wednesday afternoon. The pilot was injured and is receiving care, and no other injuries have been reported so far.

Representational.(Unsplash)
The aircraft went down near the Cannongate Road, just off the Nashua Airport, at around 2:30 p.m., local authorities said. The pilot was the only person on board. Meanwhile, a video has emerged that shows the aftermath as the aircraft crashed upside down inside the apartment complex. A building was damaged due to the accident, WMUR reported.

In the video, commotion can be seen in the area with an individual running away from the scene after the plane crash. The sound of the plane's propeller can be heard.

Here's the video:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the incident. Local authorities said that the pilot was able to get out of the aircraft with help from bystanders and is receiving care from paramedics. The extent of the injuries is not clear at the moment.

In an update, the fire officials said that the crash happened when the pilot was practicing taking off and landing.

Here are some photos of the crash:

No other injuries have been reported.

