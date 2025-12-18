Trump's speech sparks health concerns; 'frantic tone and shrieking, can't pronounce words'

President Donald Trump addressed the nation tonight in a live speech, but it has sparked health concerns at a time when there is already scrutiny amid news of his MRI scan. US President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 17, 2025. (AFP)

Trump, during his address, appeared to fumble in between. Many people voiced their worries on X at the end of the speech.

Trump speech sparks health concerns

American journalist David Shuster was among the first to speak out. On his social media profile he wrote, “This Trump speech, with his frantic tone and shrieking, is yet another reminder that he is clearly demented and sick. He can’t pronounce words, like warrior. Sounded like woy-yeh. Another sign of cognitive problems. This is really frightening.”

Another profile alleged ‘mental decline’. “Trump delivers a rambling speech of lies and mistruths in an address the the nation. If there was ever any doubt of his mental decline, it has been removed now,” the person said. Notably, all medical reports from the White House has shown the President has a clean bill of health.

Yet another person claimed that Trump was only seen gripping the podium twice during his public speeches. “They are worried about his health stories after constantly falling asleep, and worried about being seen as weak,” the person noted.

Meanwhile, one person simply stated “Trump’s speech is a mess, rambling, incoherent, and packed with obvious lies. He stumbled through it, and it shows.”

The president has been combative about his health, and recently blasted New York Times for coverage on the issue. Meanwhile, the White House released his MRI results earlier this month. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said “This level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump's age and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health.”

She added that the MRI was “preventative to identify any issues early.” Leavitt also noted Trump's "cardiovascular imaging was perfectly normal," and there was “no evidence of arterial narrowing impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels.” Trump had also drawn attention earlier this summer due to noticeable swelling in his ankles and bruising on the back of his right hand, while pictures appearing to show the president dozing off has only exacerbated concerns.