Melania Trump’s film trailer out, movie on US first lady set for January 2026 global release

A new film centered on Melania Trump, offering what its producers describe as a tightly focused look at the days leading up to a US presidential inauguration, is heading to theatres early next year. Melania Trump's film is out on January 30, 2026.(YouTube/Amazon MGM Studios)

Titled “MELANIA,” the 104-minute film is scheduled for a global theatrical release on January 30, 2026, and will open across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Israel. A related documentary series is also in development for streaming in the months that follow.

MELANIA trailer offers glimpse into days before inauguration

Fox News obtained and released the first trailer this week. The preview opens inside the US Capitol rotunda, with Melania Trump arriving ahead of the inauguration and briefly addressing the camera. From there, the footage shifts quickly.

Scenes move between the inauguration itself, Mar-a-Lago, Air Force One, staff briefings, and private family interactions. The trailer also shows the security preparations, motorcades, and rehearsals, highlighting the timeline the film is built around. A title card frames the central premise as “20 days leading up to becoming first lady.”

What is the Melania Trump film about?

Production began in December 2024. According to statements shared with Fox News, the film focuses exclusively on Melania Trump during the transition period from Trump Tower in New York to Palm Beach and Washington, D.C., as part of the final stretch before the inauguration.

She has described the project as an attempt to document a moment that unfolds largely out of public view. Those involved with the project said it is not a traditional political documentary format but more like a cinematic presentation of the events that followed, according to Fox News reports.

Production details of Melania Trump’s film

The film is executive produced by Melania Trump and Fernando Sulichin of New Element Media, and directed by Brett Ratner. Sources familiar with the production say the first lady was involved throughout the process, including creative decisions and post-production planning, Fox News reported.

Negotiations for distribution were led by her agent and advisor Marc Beckman, as reported by Fox News. Multiple studios entered the bidding, including Disney, Netflix and Paramount. The rights ultimately went to Amazon and MGM, which secured both a theatrical release and a companion series.

The licensing deal was valued at $40 million - one of the largest documentary agreements to date.

The film arrives a year after the release of the first lady's memoir, Melania, which topped the New York Times bestseller list. The projects mark a broader effort to present a curated record of her public and private roles during the entire transition period.

MELANIA opens worldwide on January 30, 2026.