Greg Biffle's wife Cristina Grossu's Instagram post moments before Cessna crash surfaces

Hours before the Cessna C550 plane, owned by NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, crashed at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina, his wife, Cristina Grossu posted a story on Instagram. With Cleetus McFarland confirming that Biffle and his family were on the plane, Grossu's story has now gone viral. Greg Biffle, with his wife, Cristina Grossu and their children.(Cristina Grossu on Instagram)

Cristina Grossu is a real estate dealer with businesses spread across multiple states. In the post, she shared a story about how Martha Stewart, the billionaire owner of real estate company Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, started her business at 35 and became a billionaire by 58.

Here's the post:

A screenshot of Cristina Grossu's Instagram post hours before the crash.(Cristina Grossu on Instagram)

The Cessna C550 plane crashed at the at Statesville Regional Airport on Thursday morning at around 10:15 a.m. Thursday, December 18. Six people were on board that aircraft at the time of the crash, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) confirmed, and all are feared dead.

Why Greg Biffle Is Being Linked To The Crash

Flight tracking records showed that the Cessna 550 plane is registered to a company based in North Carolina owned by Biffle. Local media reported citing business records that the compnay was owned by the former NASCAR driver.

The plane crashed just after takeoff from the Statesville Regional Airport and a massive fire erupted. It was not immediately clear if anyone survived the crash. “I can confirm there were fatalities,” Sheriff Darren Campbell of Iredell County said.

What To Know About Greg Biffle's Family

Greg Biffle is married to Cristina Grossu and they have a son, Ryder Jack Biffle (born in September 2020). Biffle also has a daughter, Emma, from his 2007 marriage to Nicole Lunders. Biffle and Lunders separated in 2015.